North Carolina Woman Accused of Faking Her Own Murder
SOMETHING SMELLS FISHY
A North Carolina woman has been charged after allegedly convincing friends and authorities via anonymous calls that she had been murdered. Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was first reported missing on Friday, which prompted a frantic police investigation based on information they received “that Sweeney was endangered or deceased,” cops said at the time. But after the 37-year-old was found safe and sound on Saturday, investigators determined that she “allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports to a friend, and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered.” Now, Sweeney is facing charges of filing a false police report, falsely reporting a death or serious injury and obstructing law enforcement officers.