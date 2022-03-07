‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Drive My Car,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ Win Big at Spirit Awards
‘I LOVE INDEPENDENT FILM’
The Lost Daughter was the big winner at Sunday night’s 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards, raking in three statuettes for best feature, director, and best screenplay. The cool younger cousin to more traditionally stodgy film awards ceremonies, the Spirit Awards honors films that cost less than $22.5 million to make—meaning that Oscar frontrunners like Belfast and Power of the Dog were not up for consideration. The evening, hosted by husband-and-wife duo Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly, proved to be an emotional event, with The Lost Daughter director Maggie Gyllenhaal accepting her awards through tears. “I love independent film,” she said. “I grew up making independent film.” Also emotionally affected was Summer of Soul director Questlove, who accepted the award for best documentary. “I’m not going to cry right now, I’m not, I’m not,” he said. Best international feature went to the Japanese-language Drive My Car, also nominated for the top prize at the forthcoming Oscars. Simon Rex (Red Rocket) and Taylour Paige (Zola) collected the best lead acting awards, with Paige saying, “Wow, I am in shock. I wrote something because I’m not eloquent and I’m drunk.” Offerman and Mullaly’s hosting duties included saying they hoped Putin “fucks off and goes home,” and asking the audience to raise their middle fingers in a “Spirit Awards salute.”