New York Times’ Maggie Haberman Writing Book About President Trump’s Absurd Life

Over the past four years, Maggie Haberman has probably been the single reporter Donald Trump has most wanted to wish out of existence. Now, as her subject sees out the final few months of his one presidential term, The New York Times correspondent is writing a book about him. Politico’s Playbook made the announcement Thursday morning, saying Haberman’s book is scheduled for a 2022 release and will cover several decades of Trump’s life from New York property developer, to president, to whatever fresh hell comes after January. In 2018, Haberman was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on Team Trump’s links to Russia.