Maggots Dropping From Ceiling Alert Neighbor to Murder-Suicide Upstairs
‘JUST DEVASTATION’
A downstairs neighbor in a Bronx apartment building complained of maggots dropping through the ceiling—leading police to the badly decayed body of a domestic abuse survivor and a man believed to be her boyfriend in what police believe to be a murder-suicide, authorities said Sunday. The neighbor also reported having heard two loud gunshots in the unit on Nov. 6. When officers entered the upstairs apartment, the bodies were decomposed to the point that they were unrecognizable, the New York Daily News reports. Ashley Ducille, a mother of four, had regularly asked her superintendent to change the locks on her doors out of fear of the boyfriend. The man would linger outside her door or climb the fire escape to get to her, the superintendent told the Daily News. “That guy—he would not move from there until she opened the door,” he added. He reported having seen Ducille “bruised up” with swollen hands the last time they spoke before her death. “The shock hasn’t hit me,” Ducille’s father told the paper Sunday. “It’s just crazy. It’s just devastation. She was a good mother. She loved her children.”