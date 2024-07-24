Pro-Palestine Protesters Dump Maggots at Watergate Hotel During Netanyahu Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stay at the Watergate Hotel on Tuesday night was interrupted by pro-Palestine protestors, who unleashed a series of near-biblical plagues on him and the other guests there.

Demonstrators unleashed crickets around the halls and maggots were dumped in a meeting room set to be occupied by Netanyahu, while a projected image of the the Israeli leader with the words “Wanted: Arrest This War Criminal” shone on to the outside of the hotel. Alarms also rang throughout the building during the chaotic protest.

Videos posted by the Palestinian Youth Movement’s Instagram account documented the mayhem, although the group did not claim responsibility for the protests.

“Protestors reportedly manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people,” the group wrote in one of the posts. “Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were reportedly left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel.”

“Fire alarms were triggered for over 30 minutes on multiple floors to ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives,” the group added.

Outside, dozens of cops formed a wall around protestors who chanted, beat drums and made plenty of noise.

“The people will be here all night to ensure Netanyahu gets no sleep or quiet. From wherever we are, we will continue to ensure that there will be not one moment’s peace for war criminals,” the group wrote in another post.

“We are aware of the social media video circulating on multiple platforms involving The Watergate Hotel and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the property yesterday,” Kelsey Sethi, the public relations agent for the Watergate Hotel, told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We took the necessary steps to ensure the property has been sanitized and is now operating as normal. We are cooperating fully with authorities, who are handling the situation.”

The protests come a day before Netanyahu addressed a joint session of congress.

On Wednesday, protestors gathered outside the Capitol building to continue their protests of Netanyahu.

Videos show protestors being met with a “chemical agent” from police as they made their way toward the Capitol building, according to the Associated Press.