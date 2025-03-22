U.S. News

Magic Mike Swears Off ‘Fat Roles’

XXS

Channing Tatum says he no longer wants to change his body for movies.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Channing Tatum body transformation
Channing Tatum/Instagram
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandTrump’s Social Security Head Doubles Down on Threat to Shutter Administration
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrump Aides Panic at Social Security Boss’ Shutdown Threat
Gabriel Arana
MediaDana Carvey Fine-Tunes His Elon Musk Impression for Bill Maher
Jennifer M. Wood
U.S. NewsTrump Claims He Didn’t Sign Deportation Order He Definitely Signed
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsViral ‘Hot Mugshot’ Student Reveals Parents’ Reaction to Her Arrest
Jasmine Venet