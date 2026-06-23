Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Reality TV Star Reveals Heartbreaking Family Tragedy
SHOCK LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.23.26 2:26PM EDT 
Garcelle Beauvais and sister
@garcelle/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais, the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has revealed that her sister Carole has died. “My beautiful sister Carole I will miss you so much! I will always remember times where we would laugh so hard it hurts!” she wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post featuring an image of the two together. “Whenever I said ‘I love you,’ you would reply ‘I love you more!’ I wish we had more time !!” She recalled the support her sister provided when she had twins, ending the post by expressing hope that Carole was with their late mother, laughing together. Beauvais did not share when or how her sister died. The Haitian-native is best known for her four-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, starting in 2020 as the show’s first African-American cast member. She left after the 14th season to focus on family, a step she said had “given me my power back.” Beauvais had roles in shows like The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue, as well as the Coming to America films, before her dive into the Bravo universe.

Read it at Daily Mail

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2

‘Magic Mike’ Star Breaks Silence on Secret Health Battle

CHRONIC PAIN
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.23.26 2:40PM EDT 
Joe Manganiello at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
Danny Moloshok

Actor Joe Manganiello, 49, has reflected on his shocking seven-year health battle, which he details in his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines. According to the synopsis of the book, the Magic Mike and Spider-Man actor battled a long-term autoimmune disease, during which he nearly lost his life, despite being known for his strong physique. Manganiello, who kept his health journey largely out of the public eye, is releasing his memoir about “illness, inheritance, masculinity, faith, ambition, and the identities we build to endure” on October 13. “A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system,” according to the synopsis, which led to “chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation,” and an “existential crisis.” In his ongoing battle, the ex-husband of Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who is currently engaged to model Caitlin O’Connor, 36, persevered along “an unorthodox path” to healing that consisted of “shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long lost family records, and the rebirth of his own spirituality,” as detailed in his memoir. Manganiello said in a statement to People that he hopes sharing his journey back to health will give readers a sense of strength. “Answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through.”

Read it at E News

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Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Sunscreen Is 25% Off for Prime Day
PRIME DAY 2026
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.23.26 3:07AM EDT 
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Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

At this point, we all know that wearing sunscreen (regardless of the season or climate) is a non-negotiable for preventing skin cancer and sun damage, fine lines, and enlarged pores. While it’s an integral step in any skincare routine, not all formulas are created equal, and if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, it can be extra challenging to find a formula that doesn’t cause your skin to freak out. EltaMD’s collection of mineral sunscreens consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and celebrities. Drew Barrymore, Kim Richards, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brooke Shields are all reportedly fans of the affordable suncare brand.

EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen is a standout favorite—and an Amazon bestseller. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. Plus, it’s enriched with complexion-boosting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

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In a 2018 Instagram post, Barrymore waxed poetic about the brand’s top-rated UV Clear Oil-Free Tinted Mineral Sunscreen. “I break out from almost every sunblock. So I’m like ‘do i want acne or Brown pigmentation?’,” she said in the caption. “Then i found this. It’s a lightweight sunscreen with a tiny bit of tint and a good number SPF. I have been long time fan of this line.”

The acne-safe and rosacea-friendly formula is available in tinted and non-tinted formulas and delivers SPF 46 and a sheer, white, cast-proof finish that’s neither too matte nor too dewy. For a limited time, score 25 percent off EltaMD’s coveted sunscreen lineup during Amazon’s Prime Day event.

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3
Emmy Winner Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With ‘Hot Ones’ Host
HOT STUFF
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.23.26 1:40PM EDT 
Keke Palmer
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Keke Palmer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Keke Palmer is taking things slow with Hot Ones host Sean Evans. “We hangin out, you know what I mean?” the Emmy winner said slyly after being asked by podcaster Jay Shetty at Cannes on Tuesday if she was “serious about Sean Evans.” The duo was pictured together at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn earlier this week. “First of all, I love Sean Evans—I love Sean, hey Sean. That’s my guy,” Palmer said. “We just take it day by day, one wing at a time, so to speak.” The quirky pairing has delighted the internet since Palmer’s first appearance on the Hot Ones podcast nine years ago. Rumors about a potential romance began in earnest after Evans admitted during a 2023 interview on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date that he had a crush on Palmer and believed her to be “very charming.” The two have often appeared on each other’s podcasts, even sharing a kiss after Palmer asked to “have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” In a May video, the duo reacted to clips of their past interactions, with Palmer recalling that they had special chemistry together. Palmer previously dated fitness instructor Darius Jackson, with whom she shares three-year-old son Leo.

Read it at People

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4
Trump Is Doomed, But So Is His Replacement: Biographer
LOST CAUSE
Michael Wolff
Published 06.23.26 12:03PM EDT 
Keir Starmer, Donald Trump, Joe Biden.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

A problem with politics is obviously that it allowed Donald Trump to become president. But it is hard not to conclude, too, that the problem with politics is politicians. Keir Starmer, the U.K. technocrat elected with a massive majority, has resigned in total failure. Trump, his diametric opposite, has reached the nadir of his popularity. Joe Biden also struggled, bottoming out in the polls before leaving office. But replacing them rarely solves the core problem. Perhaps the job of a high elected official has changed, requiring an impossible blend of skills: media performance, executive function, managerial excellence, and political instinct. Trump’s talent for commanding attention wins elections, yet it leaves him incapable of governing. He is not just a blowhard. He’s a blowhard who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Modern governance is a complex management task with shrinking resources and uncontrollable events. Whether a leader is a timid technocrat or a loud populist, they are overwhelmed. Unlike parliamentary systems that replace failed leaders, the U.S. simply waits for the clock to run out on a hopeless case.

Don’t watch the collapse from the outside. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for regular DOWNFALL updates, fueled by up-to-the-minute conversations with the people closest to Trump.

Read it at Substack

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Partner update

These Top-Rated AquaSonic Electric Toothbrushes Are on Sale for Prime Day—Save Up to 43% Now
ALL SMILES
AD BY AquaSonic
Published 06.23.26 12:00AM EDT 
A smiling woman in a beige robe holds an AquaSonic electric toothbrush while a man in a navy sweater stands behind her with his arm around her shoulder, both posed against a light gray background.
AquaSonic

You’ve never had a better excuse to level up your oral care routine. AquaSonic is slashing prices—up to 43%— on its most beloved (and highly-rated) oral care products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Whether you’re due for a new toothbrush or ready to make flossing a daily habit, these picks have every base covered.

The Vibe and Black Series are two of AquaSonic’s premier toothbrushes. They have ultra-fast wireless charging, 40,000 VPM (vibrations per minute) motors, and four brushing modes (clean, soften, whiten, massage).

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Flossing is the step everyone skips and everyone knows they shouldn’t. AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser makes it easy, flushing out food particles and plaque from spots commonly missed when brushing.

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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
Oscar Winner’s AI-Generated Voice Used for ‘The Odyssey’
‘NATIONAL TREASURE’
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.23.26 2:32PM EDT 
British actor Sir Michael Caine
REUTERS

The new audiobook rendition of The Odyssey will use an AI-generated narrator. Michael Caine, 93, is the inspiration for the AI audiobook’s narration. Tuesday’s 13-hour release by audiobook firm ElevenLabs comes just weeks before the airing of a film rendition of The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan, 55, with whom Caine worked closely in his role in the Dark Knight trilogy. The audiobook was created entirely by artificial intelligence. “Our version of it is another retelling of it that we think is really strong,” ElevenLabs’ head of partnerships, Dustin Blank, said in an interview with Variety. Blank called Caine, who licensed his voice and likeness to the company last year, a “national treasure.” Caine consulted on the audiobook and received compensation for the use of his voice, in accordance with company policy. “By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences,” Caine said. The company hopes to license a collection of voices for its “Iconic Marketplace,” allowing users to listen to audiobooks with characters voiced by these actors. “We’re going to set the bar high,” Blank said.

Read it at Variety

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6
Man Arrested for Stealing Body Parts From Cemeteries for Grim Reason
WITHOUT A LEG TO STAND ON
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 06.23.26 12:07PM EDT 
Hungarian National Bureau of Investigation
National Bureau of Investigation

A man has come clean about stealing body parts from his work and taking them home to eat, according to police. Cops in Hungary said the 30-year-old man had admitted to taking the bits of people from local graveyards as well as from the hospital where he worked. He was arrested by Hungary’s National Bureau of Investigation on June 17 in the capital, Budapest, after the force received a tip that he had been stashing remains both at work and at his home. Police announced the astonishing arrest on Tuesday, revealing they had found skulls, a hand, and a whole lower leg when they searched the suspect’s apartment. There were also bones in suitcases and a reconstructed human face made from skin, according to the Associated Press. A heart was also found in a jar. Whether it was an animal or human remains to be seen. The man admitted to stealing the parts and preparing food from them, saying that he was particularly drawn to human remains. He is “passionate about anatomy and pathology, and likes to dissect animals,” cops said in their statement, adding they think he also found remains “in abandoned cemeteries in Slovakia and Hungary.”

Read it at Associated Press

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7
Wimbledon Champ, 26, Hit With Four-Year Ban
UNFORCED ERROR
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.22.26 7:49PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS

A 26-year-old former Wimbledon champion has been handed a four-year ban from professional tennis for refusing a doping test. Czech player Markéta Vondroušová, the 2023 Wimbledon champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, failed to submit a sample after a Doping Control Officer arrived at her home for an out-of-competition test around 8 p.m. in December 2025, instead signing a refusal form, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. During a hearing before an independent tribunal that ultimately handed down the suspension, Vondroušová said that stress and poor mental health had affected her decision-making, alongside concerns for her safety, claiming the tester did not clearly identify herself, according to The Athletic. However, the tribunal concluded that Vondroušová, who attained a career-high ranking of world No. 6, offered “no compelling justification” for refusing the test. “I have never doped. I have never had a positive test,” Vondroušová wrote in an Instagram post after the ban was announced. “Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative. Just like every test before it.” Vondroušová’s ban expires June 21, 2030, meaning she will be nearly 31 years old when she is allowed to compete again.

Read it at The Athletic

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8
Dozens Drown as France’s Heat Wave Turns Deadly
NO ESCAPE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.23.26 11:20AM EDT 
Tourists protect themselves from the sun near the Eiffel Tower.
Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

France’s ongoing heat wave has turned deadly, with at least 40 people drowning over the past five days. Soaring temperatures pushed many residents to seek relief in lakes, canals, and other unsupervised swimming areas. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the death toll during an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, describing the number as a “tragic scourge.” Officials said most of the victims were young people, including many teenagers, swimming in bodies of water without lifeguards or safety supervision. Marina Ferrari, a government official in France, warned that swimming in unsupervised areas can be especially dangerous during extreme heat events. The fatalities come as France endures one of its most intense heat waves in history. More than half of the country remains under the highest-level heat alert, with temperatures expected to reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris and as high as 109 degrees in parts of central France. Weather officials said France also recorded its hottest night since national measurements began in 1947. Forecasters attribute the extreme conditions to a powerful “heat dome” that has trapped hot air across much of Europe.

Read it at The New York Times

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My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate Is 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.23.26 9:03AM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plate Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosted lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Prime Day sales.

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As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re on sale this week.

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9
Judge Rules Man Accused of Killing ‘Jumanji’ Actor Not Fit for Trial
‘MAN OF SIN’
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.23.26 1:35PM EDT 
James Handy in Jumanji
NYPD BLUE - "Vishy-Vashy-Vinnie" - Airdate: January 17, 1995. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JAMES HANDY ABC Photo Archives

A judge had ruled that the man who allegedly murdered 81-year-old Jumanji actor is not mentally fit to stand trial. Michael Gledhill, 44, is accused of killing James Handy, who was in a long-term relationship with Gledhill’s mother, Wendy, at their home in Los Angeles on June 3. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi revealed in a court hearing on Monday that Gledhill, “cannot rationally assist his lawyer in his own defense,” according to the Associated Press. Gledhill’s mom said her son had stopped taking his medication for schizophrenia a week earlier before he allegedly stabbed Handy outside their home. “I am the son of man; I just killed the man of sin,” Gledhill said in a 911 call after the murder, admitting to the crime. The judge found Gledhill was not able to make proper decisions about his medication and ordered that he be involuntarily medicated for one year. Handy, who also starred in films including Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed once in the chest outside the home of his partner. Gledhill faces a July 14 hearing to consider his long-term placement. In the meantime, he is living in his mother’s garage, according to Handy’s long-time friend, Brian Delate.

Read it at Associated Press

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10
Florida Man, 85, Accused of Driving 110MPH in Illegal Street Race
FAST AND FURIOUS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.23.26 12:34PM EDT 
arrest
WKMG

An 85-year-old Florida man is facing charges after authorities accused him of taking part in an illegal street race at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour. William Bosworth of Leesburg was arrested along with another man, 57-year-old Philip Signorino, after allegedly racing down a Lake County road where the speed limit is 45 mph. Police said Signorino’s vehicle, a red Chevrolet Corvette, was going 125 mph. Bodycam footage obtained by WKMG News 6 showed Bosworth telling police, “I was out having a ride in my favorite car,” as he smoked a cigarillo. But officers were unconvinced. “Listen, Mr. Bosworth. I wasn’t born last night,” the deputy hit back. “I know what street racing looks like when I see it. You guys were street racing.” Bosworth denied speeding, alleging that the Corvette swerved at him, so he accelerated, while Signorino told police his Corvette was not capable of going 125 mph. Both were charged with street racing and dangerous excessive speeding and were released on bail. Under Florida’s Super Speeder law, driving over 100 mph can trigger criminal charges, with penalties including fines, license suspension, and possible jail time.

Read it at WESH

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