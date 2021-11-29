Channing Tatum Gyrates Into Theaters One More Time for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’
‘IF YOU’RE HORNY LET’S DO IT’
Looks like Channing Tatum is hopping onto the Magic Mike pony one last time. On Monday, the actor shared a photo of the script for Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Twitter, while Deadline reported the announcement. Along with Tatum, original director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin will reunite for the second sequel in Hollywood’s sexiest franchise. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the sequel Magic Mike XXL, joins as a producer.
The success of the first two Magic Mike films, along with the live show that launched in 2017, inspired the team to make one last movie. If Tatum’s statement to Deadline is to be believed, “The stripperverse will never be the same.” Added Soderbergh, “Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized.” But there’s one catch: Deadline reports that the film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.