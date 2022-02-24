Relive Your Childhood Breakfast Dreams With These Guilt-Free Cereal Bars

If you're a bona fide cereal stan like myself, you may be familiar with Magic Spoon's game-changing grain-free cereal touted as the "childlike cereal for grown-ups." The low-carb, keto-friendly, gluten-free and protein-packed cereal line includes flavors that taste like all of your favorite sugary cereals sans the guilt, including "fruity," "frosted," cookies and cream, and peanut butter. Now, Magic Spoon has expanded their range of guilt-free treats with the launch of limited-edition cereal bars in two flavors: cookies and cream and cocoa peanut butter.

These cereal bars are just as delicious as the cereal bars you ate when you were a kid, but they only have one gram of sugar and contain 10 grams of protein each. Yes, really. Since I got my delivery, I've barely been able to put them down, but fortunately, I don't have to feel bad about eating one (ok, fine, maybe two) every single day. You can eat them for dessert of course, but they're also a surprisingly suitable (and filling) breakfast thanks to the 10 grams of protein each bar contains. Trust me, they really do taste like the real deal.

"We did a small test run of the bars to a small group of our loyal customers last year and were overwhelmed at the positive response. Being able to take Magic Spoon on-the-go is something our customers have been wanting, so we’re really excited for more people to be able to get their hands on the bars," says Magic Spoon founder, Gabi Lewis. Apparently, during last year's "test run" the cereal bars sold out completely in a whopping 48 hours. So yes, if you're looking to get a box for yourself, you'll probably want to act fast.

Magic Spoon Cereal Bars (16-Pack) These portable cereal bars are gluten-free, grain-free, low-sugar (one gram per bar), keto-approved, soy-free, and naturally flavored using natural sweeteners only. Note: they do contain a small amount of dairy. Buy at Magic Spoon $ 39 Free Shipping

Magic Spoon Cereal (4 Boxes) While you're at it, you may as well grab a few boxes of their zero-sugar cereal. You will not regret it—trust me. Buy at Magic Spoon $ 39

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.