Magician Says Dem Operative Hired Him to Make Fake Biden Robocall
‘SCARY EASY’
A record-holding magician says he was hired by a consultant for a rival campaign to create the AI-generated robocalls impersonating Joe Biden, which are now at the center of a federal investigation. Paul Carpenter showed NBC News how he allegedly created the fake audio—done in less than 20 minutes for just $1—which imitated Biden’s voice and told New Hampshire voters not to cast their ballots in the state primary. Carpenter says he was hired by Steve Kramer, who worked on Democratic challenger Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign, and received $150 via Venmo for his contribution. “I created the audio used in the robocall. I did not distribute it,” Carpenter told NBC News. “I was in a situation where someone offered me some money to do something, and I did it. There was no malicious intent.” Phillips and his campaign vowed never to work with Kramer again and said they may pursue legal action if the allegations against him are confirmed. Kramer only said that his op-ed, which drops Saturday, “will explain all.”