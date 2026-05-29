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Save 15% on This Incredible Father’s Day Gift—a Shirt That Buttons Itself

FOR RAD DADS

MagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a things of the past.

Scouted Staff
Scouted Staff
Man wearing a light blue striped short-sleeve button-down shirt, standing in front of a reflective pond in a park setting.
MagnaReady

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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.

MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.

Adaptive Cooling Magnetic Short Sleeve Shirt
15% off sitewide for Father's Day
Shop At Magnaready

Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.

Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. MagnaReady When you check out, a 15% discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).

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