Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Shakes Nevada

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake hit rural Nevada early Friday morning, cracking a major highway but causing no fatalities. It’s the strongest to strike Nevada since 1954. The quake shook the western part of the state near the California border and Yosemite national park, 200 miles from Las Vegas. The Department of Transportation closed sections of U.S. Highway 95, and residents as far east as Salt Lake City told The New York Times their homes shook from the tremor. Six aftershocks between magnitudes 4.5 and 5.1 followed.