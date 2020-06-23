Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake in Mexico Kills Two, Sparks Tsunami Fears
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake in southern Mexico has left at least two people dead, shaken buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, and given rise to fears that a tsunami may hit the resort town over the quake’s epicenter. The earthquake rocked the beach resort city of Huatulco and killed one person there, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and another in the mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec roughly 20 miles inland, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said. The damage across Oaxaca was light to moderate, López Obrador said, with some shattered windows and some collapsing walls. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Huatulco was under threat from a tsunami between 3 and 10 feet high, and Guatemala’s national disaster agency advised residents on the coast to move to high ground.