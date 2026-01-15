MAHA Revolts Over Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ Milk Move

Make America Healthy Again devotees weren’t too impressed with President Donald Trump’s milk announcement on Wednesday.

Trump, 79, signed a law allowing whole milk to be served in school cafeterias alongside low-fat and fat-free options, reversing a nearly 15-year-old Obama-era policy that banned whole and 2 percent milk from school meals to combat childhood obesity.

The push to reintroduce whole milk to school cafeterias found renewed support under the Trump administration, whose Health Department is led by longtime vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He described the newly signed law as “a long-overdue correction to school nutrition policy.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins celebrated the news with a posting spree on X, writing that the new policy “pairs perfectly with our new, REAL FOOD Dietary Guidelines to Make America Healthy Again!”

Today, @POTUS signed the first bill of 2026, The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, reversing a decade of bad policy negatively impacting our nation’s children.



This pairs perfectly with our new, REAL FOOD Dietary Guidelines to Make America Healthy Again! #EatRealFood… pic.twitter.com/HZp6xaaKAl — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) January 14, 2026

But MAHA loyalists begged to disagree. Social media users flooded X with demands for the Trump administration to act on raw milk, blasting whole milk as “processed pasteurized c---.”

“WE NEED TO LEGALIZE RAW MILK FROM 100% GRASS-FED COWS LIVING ON SMALL FAMILY FARMS TO SERVE THE LOCAL COMMUNITIES,” Vivian Kubrick, daughter of esteemed director Stanley Kubrick, wrote on X. “End BIG AGRIBIZ control of our food!!!”

Trisha Hope, a former MAGA diehard who was at the Jan. 6 rally, wrote: “RAW MILK not processed pasteurized c---, real milk straight from the cow, that is the only way.”

“Raw unpasteurized milk is healthier,” an X user claimed. “Pasturized [sic] is dead, undigestible and makes us sick. You expect us to cheer while you gaslight us. Pathetic.”

“Raw whole milk is best! Pasteurized milk IS a HIGHLY PROCESSED food! 😡” another added.

In response to posts touting the return of whole milk, one user wrote: “Great … now can you make the government stop demonizing RAW milk.”

“Now please decriminalize raw milk,” another said, tagging Kennedy.

One influencer went so far as to share what appeared to be the contents of her fridge, which was stocked with milk and raw meat, along with the caption: “Please Make Raw Dairy LEGAL 🥛🐮”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed their pleas.

“Way to go!! We’ve always been WHOLE MILK parents,” he wrote, reposting a clip of Trump signing the new law. “Next up: raw milk.” The responses to his post were full of users touting raw milk as “the way to go.”

Way to go!! We’ve always been WHOLE MILK parents. ⁰⁰Next up: raw milk⁰⁰Great job @SecRollins! https://t.co/QtPLGZuGWD — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) January 14, 2026

The Food and Drug Administration warns that unpasteurized milk poses “serious” health risks.

“Raw milk, i.e., unpasteurized milk, can harbor dangerous germs that can pose serious health risks to you and your family,” its website reads. “These germs can seriously injure the health of anyone who drinks raw milk or eats products made from raw milk.”