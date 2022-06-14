Man Accused of Hacking Nephew to Death With Machete Tells Cops ‘I Chopped Him Up’
FAMILY HORROR
A New York City man accused of murdering his nephew with a machete on Sunday allegedly told cops “I chopped him up,” in a grim blow-by-blow account of the killing. Queens resident Mahadeo Suhnandan, 50, was said to have made the comment to law enforcement after the brutal slaying of 29-year-old Neraz Roberts. “I heard Neraz say he would kill me if he caught me outside,” Suhnandan said, according to the New York Post. “I got my ‘Cutlass’ from my bed—it’s a machete. It has a wooden handle. I went downstairs, kicked open his door and asked him why he wants to kill me. He poked me with something, and I chopped him three times,” Suhnandan reportedly said. “I pause between the second and third chop and said, ‘You want to kill me? I will kill you,’ and then continued to chop him. The blood on my feet and on my sandals is his,” Suhnandan is said to have added. “He asked me why I chopped him. I leaned back for leverage for the big chops that caught him in the neck.”