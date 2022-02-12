CHEAT SHEET
    Caddy Master at Elite Club Choked to Death by Worker: Cops

    A caddy at the elite Maidstone Club in the Hamptons has been charged with killing his boss when a friendly night of drinking turned violent. According to cops, caddy master Kevin Somers, 45, and underling Marc Dern, 34, were hanging out at Dern’s house last week and stated to wrestle—which got out of hand. The Southampton Press reports that Dern allegedly put Somers in a headlock so hard he broke his hyoid bone. But prosecutors say that instead of calling cops immediately, Dern waited three hours to call an ambulance. He’s charged with manslaughter.

