Mail-Bomber Suspect Cesar Sayoc Held Without Bail

Mail-bomber suspect Cesar Sayoc was ordered held without bail after making his first appearance in New York federal court Tuesday, CNN reports. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger reportedly granted a request to hold Sayoc without bond after prosecutors called Sayoc a “flight risk” and a “danger” to the community in a letter. Sayoc’s public defender, Sarah Jane Baumgartel, reportedly did not object to the judge’s decision. His preliminary hearing was also set for Monday. Sayoc reportedly entered the courtroom wearing a “navy blue prison uniform with a beige T-shirt underneath.” CNN reports he was not handcuffed or shackled. A judge in Miami ruled last week that Sayoc would be transferred to New York to face charges. Prosecutors also alleged in the letter that Sayoc kept lists of his targets, and conducted internet searches about “the homes and families” of those who received packages containing explosive devices. Sayoc allegedly sent 15 packages to Trump critics and former government officials including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Tom Steyer, and Robert De Niro.
