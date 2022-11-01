Mail-Order Abortion Pill Requests Skyrocket in Texas
TAKE THAT
Requests for mail-order abortion pills have almost doubled in Texas following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, as the state now prohibits abortion in almost all cases. Texas already implemented strict abortion restrictions in September 2021, banning abortions at six weeks. Between September and June, when the Supreme Court decision was announced, nonprofit Aid Access received 2.9 abortion pill requests per week, per 100,000 Texans of reproductive age, according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That number skyrocketed to 5.5 post-Dobbs, measured through August 31. Texas’ jump is the sixth highest percentage increase in the country, behind Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.