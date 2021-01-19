Maine Capitol Police Chief Under Fire for Social Media Posts
‘REPREHENSIBLE’
Dozens of Maine legislators have signed a letter calling for the head of the state capitol police force to be put on leave over social media posts in which he called masks a hoax, said he was leaving Facebook for Parler, and amplified a meme suggesting police retire before a Biden presidency. Gov. Janet Mills called for a review of the posts exposed by the site Mainer last week—and now 60 lawmakers say Russell Gauvin should be off the job until an investigation is complete. The posts have come to light while state capitols across the country are on high alert for potentially violent rallies by pro-Trump groups. “At this historic juncture in which there are viable, coordinated threats against lawmakers, we find Chief Gauvin’s comments reprehensible, and his apology utterly insufficient,” the letter says.