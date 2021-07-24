Maine GOP Lawmaker Who Blasted COVID Restrictions Tests Positive for Virus
‘I’m really, really sick’
A Republican Maine state representative who condemned the state’s COVID-19 restrictions has allegedly tested positive for the virus. Rep. Chris Johansen revealed the news in a phone call to a reporter for Mainer News, declining to talk to him because he was sick. “Listen up, I’ve got COVID and I’m really, really sick and I just don’t have time to talk to you today,” he said in an audio recording. Johnson’s wife Cindy said on social media that she had also tested positive for the virus. The lawmaker had been a vocal opponent of the state’s preventative measures, organizing a protest outside Gov. Janet Mills’ home last year to reopen the state, refusing to wear masks, and downplaying the need for vaccines. He was eventually removed from a committee position for his remarks.