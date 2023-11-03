Maine Gunman Killed Himself 8-12 Hours Before Cops Found Him, Medical Examiner Says
NEW DETAILS
Robert Card, the suspect in two mass shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston last week, likely took his own life “8-12 hours” before police discovered his body, Maine’s medical examiner’s office told CBS News on Friday. The revelation means that Card was likely alive and on the run for the majority of the two-day manhunt that followed the shootings. Maine police announced last Friday that Card’s body had been found in the back of a tractor-trailer situated in a parking lot at Maine Recycling Corporation, Card’s former employer. The Army reservist had apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Maine law enforcement has been bombarded with criticism and rankled by infighting over its botched manhunt for Card, and police’s prior knowledge 0f Card’s declining mental health and alarming indications he could carry out a mass shooting.