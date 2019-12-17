Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Christmas Tree Farmer in Random Crime Spree
A 22-year-old Maine man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly going on a violent crime spree over the weekend that police say included randomly killing an 82-year-old Christmas tree farmer. According to The Portland Press Herald, Maine State Police arrested Quinton Hanna after he allegedly stabbed James Pearson to death on his front lawn in a “random” Sunday morning attack. Pearson, a former teacher and a well-known Christmas tree farmer, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the 8:15 a.m. attack. Pearson and his family have planted Christmas trees and sold them every holiday season since 1986.
Pearson's killing was just the beginning of Hanna's alleged string of crimes. After allegedly stabbing Pearson, police say he then drove to another town and sexually assaulted a woman between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Police say the woman tried to flee the scene, but Hanna ran her over with his car. Hanna then allegedly robbed and threatened a 72-year-old woman in the same town at around 10:30 a.m. before fleeing on foot and stealing another car. Police caught up with him soon after and he was taken into custody.
Police have not announced a motive for the string of attacks. Hanna was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, criminal restraint, robbery, burglary, and two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He is currently in jail on a $250,000 bail.