2 Victims of Maine Bowling Alley Massacre Died Charging Gunman: Dad
‘HARDEST NEWS’
The chair of a local historical society in Maine identified his son as one of the victims of twin mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday night, saying he and another man died protecting their families from the gunman, who remained at large on Thursday. Posting on the Sabattus Historical Society’s Facebook page, Michael Deslauriers Sr. said he had “the hardest news for a father to ever have to share.” He said his son, Michael Deslauriers II, and “his dearest friend,” Jason Walker, were “murdered last night” at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley and one of two sites allegedly targeted by gunman Robert Card. “They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter,” Deslauriers wrote. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast. At least 18 people were killed in the shootings at the bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille, an eatery about four miles away. Authorities said at a Thursday morning news conference that officials were still working to identify the dead and contact families.