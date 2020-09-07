Maine Pastor From Super-Spreader Wedding Still Preaching in Person
ON THE PULPIT
The Maine pastor who officiated an August wedding linked to at least 144 COVID-19 cases and three deaths is continuing to preach in person, the Portland Press-Herald reports. Todd Bell welcomed congregants to Calvary Baptist Church Sunday, and a church official could be heard on an audio livestream telling attendees to greet their neighbors. Since no video was available, it is unclear if the service violated the state's ban on gatherings of 50 or more, although previous videos of Bell’s services show services held without masks or physical distancing. At least 10 Calvary members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Aug. 7 wedding. The church has now signed up David Gibbs III of the National Center for Life and Liberty to “defend the church’s religious rights.”