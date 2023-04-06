Maine School District Pulls Books From Libraries as Complaints Pile Up
‘SAFETY ISSUE’
A school district in Maine approved a temporary removal of eight books from its libraries following complaints about inappropriate content. While the Bonny Eagle school district ordinarily keeps challenged books on shelves while a superintendent reviews them, the Maine School Administrative District board voted on Monday to bypass its own policy and immediately pull the eight titles, the Portland Press Herald reports. Among the books removed were Choke by Chuck Palahniuk, a novel about a sex addict con man; Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera, about a Puerto Rican lesbian’s struggles with identity; and Lucky by Alice Sebold, a memoir about the author’s experience of being raped while in college. “This is a safety issue and I have no problem pulling them for now to review them,” board member Lyndsey Atkinson said. Maine typically used to see about one book challenged every year, the Press Herald reports, but 2022 brought 12 challenges and there were eight in the first two months of 2023 alone.