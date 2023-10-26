Maine Shooting Survivor Recalls Hiding on Pinsetter During Bowling Alley Rampage
‘VERY CLOSE’
A man who identified himself as Brandon described a scene of terror as a rifle-wielding gunman stormed the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night opening fire as a children’s bowling league was underway. Brandon said in an interview with the Associated Press that he was just putting on his bowing shoes when he heard a loud pop behind him. “Thought it was a balloon. I had my back turned to the door. As soon as I turned and saw that it was not a balloon, he was holding a weapon,” Brandon said. “I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up to the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there,” Brandon said, adding that he heard more than 10 shots in total as he hid on top of the pinsetter. “When I got on top of the bowling machine, it was a lot of ruckus back there. So I don’t really know from that, but I heard the first one, it was probably 15 feet behind me. I mean, he was close. Very close.” A massive manhunt is still underway for the suspected shooter who killed 18 people at two seperate locations, the bowling alley and a bar.