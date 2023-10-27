Note Found in Maine Massacre Suspect’s Home
CLUES
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck confirmed on Friday morning that a note was found Thursday inside the home of the man suspected of fatally gunning down 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. Although Sauschuck did not disclose the note’s contents, unnamed law enforcement sources told ABC News that it was a suicide note addressed to alleged gunman Robert Card’s son. It did not mention a motive for the mass shooting, according to ABC, but contained ravings and personal information such as bank account numbers. The discovery of the note was first reported earlier on Thursday by NBC News, which said that investigators were trying to determine its meaning in the hopes that it might lead them to Card, who remained at large on Friday.