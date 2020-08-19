CHEAT SHEET
Maine Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead While Video-Chatting With Pal
A Maine teenager is dead after accidentally shooting himself while video-chatting with a friend on Monday, authorities said. The 16-year-old Mt. Blue High School student was chatting with a friend—and a handgun—when the friend noticed something was not right. The friend and their father then went to the teenager’s home to find him deceased. Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, Sr. said authorities later learned the gun was owned by a family member in the house but it was thought to be unloaded and kept in their closet along with a second gun. Authorities have called the incident a horrific accident and don’t expect to lay charges.