Teen Tourist Dies in Sand Collapse on New Jersey Beach
An 18-year-old died at a New Jersey beach after sand collapsed on and trapped him. Levy Caverley of Maine was visiting the Jersey Shore with his family when he and his 17-year-old sister decided to dig a large hole at Toms River’s Ocean Beach 3. The sand collapsed on both Caverley and his sister, who was rescued at the scene, according to the Toms River Police Department. Caverley’s death marks the second caused by a sand collapse in the past few days, as a 13-year-old boy was killed while digging in the sand dunes of a Utah state park.