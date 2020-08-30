CHEAT SHEET
Maine Wedding Linked to 123 New Coronavirus Cases
A wedding and reception held indoors in Maine in early August has been linked to 123 cases of the new coronavirus, state public health officials announced Saturday. The Big Moose Inn in Alfred, Maine had its lodging and dining license temporarily suspended for failing to follow social distancing guidelines, limit the size of the gathering, or request contact tracing information from the 65 guests during the August 7 gathering. One death that occurred last week has been linked to the celebration as well. The state health department threatened a permanent license suspension if the hotel continues to fail to follow COVID-19 protocols. The owners told CBS they had misunderstood the safety guidelines.