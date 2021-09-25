CHEAT SHEET
Woman Arrested for Making Bomb Threats to Spend Time With Her Boyfriend
A Maine woman was angry her boyfriend had to go to work. So her best recourse was a bomb threat. Kayla Blake was charged with felony terrorizing after she allegedly called Maine police—twice— and said she would place bombs around the Puritan Medical Products factory in Pittsfield, Maine. This led to evacuations of the facility and manufacturing shutting down for the entirety of Thursday. Police later traced the call to Blake, who said she made the calls because she wanted to see her boyfriend. Blake is being held on a $1,500 bond. There is no word on her boyfriend or the state of their relationship.