‘Boy Meets World’ Star Feels Betrayed After Podcast Blow Up

1
Vivek Ramaswamy Wasn’t ‘Radical’ Enough for DOGE Head Musk
FLEEING DOGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.28.25 11:59AM EST 
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.
Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy wasn’t “radical” enough for Elon Musk, his short-lived partner in government efficiency, according to a new report from The New York Times. Shortly after he won re-election in November, President Donald Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy (a failed presidential candidate) would jointly lead an outside advisory panel dedicated to cutting government costs. The two began brainstorming the new task force with members of Trump’s transition team, and at first, were largely on the same page as they came up with ways to force out career civil servants and challenge legal norms. Both men welcomed litigation and assumed the Supreme Court—which Trump had stacked during his first term—would side with their effort. But soon Musk decided he wanted to bring the initiative inside the government so he could gain full access to the federal data and payment systems. But Ramaswamy was more focused on deregulation and continued to envision DOGE as operating outside the government. Musk constantly pushed the team to be more “radical,” prompting their split. Just a few hours after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Ramaswamy ditched the so-called “department” of government efficiency, and has since announced a run for governor of Ohio. Trump and Musk have both endorsed him.

Read it at The New York Times

2
Tourist Killed by Shark in Scuba Diving Tragedy
FAMILY HORROR
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 1:26PM EST 
A Whale Shark in the Philippines.
A Whale Shark in the Philippines. Design Pics Editorial/Design Pics Editorial/Universal

A scuba diving trip in the Philippines ended in tragedy after one tourist was killed by sharks and another drowned when a powerful undercurrent separated them from their group. Ilia Peregudin, 29, was found “while being attacked,” with one arm severed and sharks “moving around him,” a Philippines coast guard commander told the Associated Press. Another diver with Peregudin’s group, 39-year-old Maksim Melekhov, was later found unresponsive at sea and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Peregudin had gone on the diving expedition south of Manila with his father Eduart Peregudin and his younger brother Timofy when the current pulled the group away from the designated site. While Ilia’s brother and father managed to surface and make it back to the boat with the dive instructor, Peregudin and Melekhov were lost to the sea. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy and plan to meet with officials to discuss safety measures aimed at preventing future deadly incidents.

Read it at Associated Press

3

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Feels Betrayed After Podcast Blow Up

‘ORCHESTRATED’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 1:37PM EST 
Pictured: (clockwise from front) Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Maitland Ward, Matthew Lawrence, Will Friedle, Trina McGee-Davis, Rider Strong
James Sorensen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Maitland Ward is calling foul play on her Boy Meets World costars, suggesting they deliberately set her up for the explosive back-and-forth that erupted on the Pod Meets World podcast. Ward told the New York Post she thinks the argument was “orchestrated” by her former on-screen pals, hinting that they knew exactly what they were doing. The most heated exchange took place between Ward and Danielle Fishel, but Ward also implied that her friendship with Will Friedle is now on shaky ground. She speculated that Friedle invited her on the podcast with the hopes the conversation would turn nasty, stating, “I can’t trust that he would ever watch out for me in a situation or have my back.” The moment that set it all off? Fishel’s pointed question near the end of the episode: “Do you hate us?”—a line Ward suspects was saved for maximum impact. “She wanted to try to rattle me and and she did. I didn’t expect it,” she told the Post. Ward, who has since pivoted to a career in X-rated films, joined the cast as Rachel McGuire for the series’ last two seasons.

Read it at New York Post

4
‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals Shallow Reason She Didn’t Want to Dump Alec Baldwin
HOUSE OF CARDS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 11:31AM EST 
Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) take a romantic stroll in NYC.
Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) take a romantic stroll in NYC. Tom Kingston/WireImage

Kristin Davis, who famously played doe-eyed Charlotte York on Sex and the City, just revealed why she didn’t want to break up with her early 2000s beau, Alec Baldwin. The 60-year-old actress dated Baldwin, 66, back in their hey day after he had starred in movies like Beetlejuice and Glengarry Glen Ross. The pair ultimately didn’t work out. But before breaking things off, Davis turned to Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, who writes a sex column on the show, for advice. Finally, Davis has confessed the “embarrassing” reason she was hesitant to break up with Baldwin on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! on Thursday. “This is the thing–Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin, okay? Can I just say that straight out?” Davis told Lowe. “Like, one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.” The actress recalled this very house was harder to part with than Baldwin. “I remember, I was at work and I was like: ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s gonna work out with Alec, but I just really love that house,’ which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know?” she admitted. “But I’m like: ‘I don’t wanna break up with this person because I like his house!’ It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true.” Baldwin had purchased the estate Davis was lovestruck by for $1.7 million in 1995. Over the years, the 30 Rock alum tinkered with the house and expanded it before putting it on the market in 2022. This was following legal troubles he faced after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western Rust the previous year.

Read it at YouTube

5
Trump Dealt Massive Blow as His Memecoin Tanks
FIZZLING OUT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.28.25 10:49AM EST 

Memecoin’s moment may have passed, just after U.S. President Donald Trump cashed in on the frenzy around it. The MAGA chief’s decision in January to launch a memecoin—a digital token which isn’t linked to any kind of underlying business or asset—caused a flurry of interest, but activity has now plummeted to an all time low. While both Trump’s coin (TRUMP) and Melania Meme (MELANIA) are also experiencing a nadir in valuation, Pump.fun— the site that allows users to create and trade memecoins on a Solana blockchain—has also seen interest slump. CNN reports that daily token launches and trading volumes have slid by more than 50 percent. Pump made it easy for traders to create and trade memecoins. This, coupled with the boom in interest after Trump released his coin, saw interest soar. With interest waning, prices are tanking and retailers are ceasing to trade. In addition, Pump faces lawsuits after investors lost millions due to alleged scams on the site. Also, law firm Burwick stated that the site “has collected hundreds of millions of dollars in fees while illicit drug use, self-harm, racism, antisemitism, lewd acts, bestiality, violent and other antisocial acts were displayed on the platform.”

Read it at Axios

6
South Korean Police Summon Japanese Woman Who Kissed BTS Member
FREE HUGS BUT NO KISSES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 12:33PM EST 
Published 02.28.25 12:32PM EST 
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 05: Jin of BTS arrives at the photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards on January 05, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 05: Jin of BTS arrives at the photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards on January 05, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

A member of the renowned K-pop group, BTS, Jin filed a complaint to the South Korean police after a Japanese woman allegedly forcibly kissed him, CNN reported. Jin, 32, was at a free hug event last year when he was kissed without consent by the fan. Seoul’s Songpa police station requested the woman in her 50s to appear for questioning, police said on Friday, over the sexual harassment allegation. Although police refused to disclose the woman’s identity, citing privacy issues, the station did confirm that it has launched an investigation. This all happened the day after Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, completed his mandatory 18-month military service in June 2024. To celebrate his discharge and BTS’s 11-year anniversary, he offered free hugs to fans at an event that reportedly attracted 1,000 people in Seoul. It is here that a woman suddenly kissed Jin on his cheek making him visibly uncomfortable, according to video footage that later went viral. The woman wrote about the encounter in an online blog post: “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” according to Yonhap news agency.

Read it at CNN

7
5 Former Defense Secretaries Blast Trump for Military Purge
MARCHING ORDERS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.28.25 9:38AM EST 
Published 02.28.25 9:21AM EST 
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is holding the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Five former defense secretaries lambasted President Donald Trump for his Pentagon firings, calling them “reckless,” according to The Washington Post. In an extraordinary letter Thursday, Lloyd Austin, Jim Mattis, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, and William Perry, former defense secretaries from both sides of the aisle, called for congressional hearings into Trump’s firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. C.Q. Brown, and other senior military officials. They said the purge was “partisan” by design. “We are deeply alarmed by President Trump’s recent dismissals of several senior U.S. military leaders,” the former officials wrote. “We write to urge the U.S. Congress to hold Mr. Trump to account for these reckless actions and to exercise fully its Constitutional oversight responsibilities.” In response, the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Trump’s actions are “well within” his authority. The rebuke follows the firing of Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations, and the first woman member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. James Slife, the Air Force’s no. 2, and the top military lawyers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also given their marching orders.

8
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Backtracks After Elon Musk ‘Pro-Apartheid’ Claim
SORRY??
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 3:37AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 7:32PM EST 
The View
The View The View

The View co-host Joy Behar offered Elon Musk a back-handed apology after calling him “pro-apartheid” live on air. Behar’s comment slipped out during her rant about the South African billionaire’s relationship with President Donald Trump. “The guy was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa,” she said, later also calling the “first buddy” a “foreigner” and “a foreign agent.” She claimed that because of his background, “has that mentality going on. He was pro-apartheid, as I understand it.” Behar had to walk back her remarks right after the commercial break and admitted that she had no evidence for her claims. “Now I’m getting some flack because I said that Musk was pro-apartheid. I don’t really know for sure if he was,” she said. “He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full bloom, before the great Nelson Mandela fixed that. He was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t—he might have been a young guy, too.” She added jokingly: “So, don’t be suing me, OK Elon?” Behar added, which drew chuckles from the audience. Her apparent regret didn’t last long of course, as she immediately resumed her attack on the Trump administration. “They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict,” she said. “That’s why this show’s important.”

9
Bill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
GET REAL
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 6:47PM EST 
Bill Burr attends SNL50 at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bill Burr isn’t losing sleep over Ben Shapiro calling him “woke” and an “a--hole,” firing back in his characteristically blunt fashion. “I don’t know who he is, but that guy is a j----off,” Burr said in an interview with The New York Times this week. He dismissed Shapiro’s criticism as little more than a cash grab: “All he knew is if he put ‘woke’ on what I said, he would make more money.” Shapiro had taken issue with the comedian’s viral rant about CEOs after UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson was killed last December in a brazen, broad daylight shooting in Manhattan. “I love that f---ing CEOs are f---ing afraid right now. You should be! By and large, you’re all a bunch of selfish greedy f---ing pieces of s--t,” Burr said on his podcast last week. Shapiro felt he had to scold Burr in The Daily Wire, calling his comments “truly evil.”

Read it at Variety

10
Russian Chess Legend Boris Spassky Dies at 88
ICON OF THE GAME
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.28.25 12:04AM EST 
Boris Spasski, russischer Schachspieler, Weltmeister im Schachspiel von 1969 bis 1972, Portrait circa von 1985. (Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images)
United Archives via Getty Images

Boris Spassky, a Russian grandmaster who went against American Bobby Fischer in a 1972 chess game known as the “Match of the Century,” has died. He was 88. The Chess Federation of Russia announced that Spassky passed away in Moscow on Thursday but did not provide a cause of death. At the 1972 World Chess Championship in Iceland, Spassky lost his title to Fischer in a high-profile duel that also became a metaphor for Cold War supremacy. Spassky resigned from the match and went home to a cold reception in the Soviet Union. “I was in a state of depression,” he told The New York Times in 1985. Born and raised in Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, Spassky began playing chess at age five. By 16, he was an international master; by 18, he was the world junior champion. He was also the first Soviet player to be named chess prince. Spassky had three children from three different marriages. Andrei Filatov, president of the Russian Chess Federation, mourned Spassky’s death in a statement to Russian outlet Tass: “A great personality has passed away,” he said. “Generations of chess players learned and continue to learn from his games and work. A great loss for the country.”

Read it at The Washington Post

