Major American Banks Give Congress Docs on Russians Who May Be Linked to Trump: WSJ
Top Wall Street banks have handed over thousands of documents related to Russians who may have links to President Trump and his businesses, The Wall Street Journal reports. The firms helping out congressional investigators include: Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Deutsche Bank, Trump’s primary bank. Investigators are looking into potential foreign influence on the president and his family. The House Financial Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee sent subpoenas requesting the information in April.
Deutsch Bank was subpoenaed by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. The German bank has reportedly supplied James’ office with emails, loan agreements, and other documents related to the Trump Organization. The president has gone to court to try and stop the two banks with the most information on his business—Deutsche Bank and Capital One—from providing Congress with documents. The recent handover could be providing investigators with some of that very same information.