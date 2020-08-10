‘Major’ Explosion Reported in Baltimore, Killing One and Injuring Several More
DEVELOPING
A “major” gas explosion in Baltimore reportedly ripped through several homes on Monday, killing at least one and seriously injuring several people who are trapped inside their homes, Baltimore fire officials said Monday.
The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that several homes were severely damaged after an explosion in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. “Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, a local firefighters union, wrote in a tweet, adding that some of the residents are in critical condition from the blast.
Special Rescue Operations units were also on the scene and have begun search and rescue missions, and multiple units from Baltimore County have been requested to assist the fire department. Officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric and the city’s Office of Emergency Management are also on scene. “It knocked me across the bed,” one resident told The Baltimore Sun reported. “I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now.”