Get the Body You Want With Space-Saving Home Gym Equipment—Now Up to 26% Off

Why deal with crowded gyms when you can work out on your own terms? Exercising at home means no long commutes, no waiting for machines, and no lack of privacy—just a workout that fits your schedule and space. Major Fitness assists you on your fitness journey with durable, thoughtfully-designed, and effective exercise equipment. The brand is celebrating turning four with its biggest sale to date, loaded with major discounts on premium equipment. On top of the price drops, you’ll also receive a free workout t-shirt with every fitness rack purchase. But act fast, this sale ends on 8/3.
Get a full-body workout with the F22 or B52—two all-in-one fitness machines. Pair either one with the Adjustable Bench for even more exercise versatility. Take your leg days to the next level with this Leg Press Hack Squat machine.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.