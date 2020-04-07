Major League Baseball Floats Plan to Open Season in Empty Arizona Ballparks
A plan to put all 30 Major League Baseball teams in Arizona to open the season in empty ballparks was one of several ideas discussed Monday in a call between MLB officials and the players’ association. The ideas were part of a brainstorming session reported by the Associated Press to still play baseball during the coronavirus pandemic. Those familiar with the conversation said the Arizona idea still had many details to iron out. “It allows for immediacy of a schedule, where you might be able to begin it and televise it, provide Major League Baseball to America,” agent Scott Boras said, according to NBC News. “I think players are willing to do what’s necessary because I think they understand the importance of baseball for their own livelihoods and for the interest of our country and providing a necessary product that gives all the people that are isolated enjoyment.”