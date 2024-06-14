Major Men-Only Christian Conservative Group Attempts to Slink Away Into the Shadows

CHEAT SHEET
    The clandestine Society for American Civic Renewal is slinking even deeper into the shadows after it dissolved two of its Idaho-based chapters. SACR, which is a men-only, Christians-only organization that intends to return America to “Christendom,” according to the group’s mission statement, is attempting to hide after its membership went public in May. A March report from Talking Points Memo unmasked the group’s previously undisclosed membership through a public records request to Boise State University, which hosts one of the group’s high-profile members, Professor Scott Yenor. Talking Points Memo was able to determine a few members of the group through emails the publication obtained, which contained references to SACR. Following the report, Talking Point Memo discovered through corporate records that in May, SACR dissolved two of its Idaho-based chapters as legal entites, which would still be due-paying organizations, according to Yenor, who heads one Idaho-based chapters. The non-legal designation means the group would not need to do any “annual reporting,” according to Talking Points Memo.

