Major Muslim Group Endorses Kamala—With Reservations

A national Muslim American advocacy and turnout group has endorsed Kamala Harris—with a caveat. Emgage Action announced Wednesday it is backing Harris amid Israel’s war with neighboring enemies, even as many grieve the deaths of thousands. Harris and President Joe Biden have been heavily criticized by Muslim communities for failing to do enough to end Israel's retaliation against Hamas, with many in swing states eyeing third-party candidates. “This endorsement is not an agreement with Vice President Harris on all issues, but rather, an honest guidance to our voters regarding the difficult choice they confront at the ballot box,” Emgage wrote in its announcement, saying that it recommended against voting third party. “We understand this endorsement is coming at a time when there is great pain and loss in the Muslim and Arab American communities,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in a statement about the endorsement. She added that Harris will keep working to “bring the war in Gaza to an end.”