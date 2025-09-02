Major New Blow to Pirro Over Woman in Alleged Trump Murder Threat

“Judge Jeanine” Pirro has failed to secure yet another federal indictment—this time over an Indiana woman accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

In another blow for the Fox News host-turned-U.S. Attorney for D.C., a Grand Jury has refused to indict Nathalie Jones, 50, who had allegedly branded the president as a “Nazi” and made threatening comments against him on social media.

Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro (right). Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The decision comes after federal prosecutors were unable to secure three other felony indictments against D.C. residents as part of Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.

The most notable involved Subway slinger Sean Dunn, who went viral last month after hurling a sandwich at an officer during an epic meltdown.

Banksy-style posters now appear across D.C. with images of Dunn hurling a sub, including one poster on 14th Street that also features an image of his food landing on Pirro’s head.

The sandwich bandit in conversation with officers outside Subway in D.C. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

The latest case involving Jones was humiliating for federal prosecutors, who made a big deal of the matter when they announced her arrest in a press release last month.

“Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served,” Pirro said at the time.

Jones was arrested in D.C. on August 16, the same day thousands of protesters took to the streets to oppose Trump’s federal takeover.

Demonstrators outside the White House hold signs suggesting Trump's crime crackdown is designed to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein files. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

According to court documents, from August 2 to August 9, Secret Service officers had found she made threatening comments on her Instagram account, including calling for Trump’s removal, labelling him as a terrorist, and referring to his administration as a dictatorship.

These threats ramped up in subsequent days, with one Facebook post declaring: “I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.”

In another post, directed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Jones allegedly wrote: “please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.”

Jones allegedly repeated her desire to kill the president during a Secret Service interview on August 15, in which she also described Trump as a “nazi,” and held him responsible for Americans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to Jones’ public defender A.J. Kramer, the grand jury found " no probable cause" to indict her.

She had also repeatedly told officers that “she had no intent to harm anyone, including the president, and was in D.C. to attend a peaceful protest.”

“Given that finding, the weight of the evidence is weak,” Kramer argued in a motion filed in court.

“The government may intend to try again to obtain an indictment, but the evidence has not changed and no indictment is likely. For this reason, the Court should release Ms. Jones on her personal recognizance to appear if required.”

Fox News has refused to let U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro sweep her failings under the carpet. Fox News

The Daily Beast has reached out to Pirro’s office for comment.

However, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, she blamed elitist DC grand jurors for her lack of indictments.

“You know, there are a lot of people who sit on juries and they live in, you know, they live in Georgetown or in northwest or in some of these better areas and they don’t see the reality of crime that is occurring,” she told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream when asked about Dunn’s case.

Pirro added that ​​DC residents are “so used to crime… that they don’t even care about whether or not the law is violated.”