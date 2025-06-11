Major TV Networks Set to Snub Trump’s Military Parade for Sports

Donald Trump’s June 14 Washington military parade may be relegated to news coverage on the streaming arms of the major TV networks.

The parade marks the founding of the U.S. Army during the American Revolutionary War 250 years ago. Trump has promised an “amazing day” with “tanks...planes...all sorts of things” taking over the streets of Washington.

The parade, with an estimated cost of up to $45 million according to military officials, also coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday. ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the hard sell from the President, TV networks are scrambling to figure out how much of the event they will cover on traditional live TV and how much will go straight to their streaming arms.

U.S. President Donald Trump may see his military parade covered mainly by streaming platforms. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Sources close to ABC News, NBC News and CBS News told Variety the networks would be unlikely to change their traditional sports-based Saturday night programming to cover the parade.

ABC News will “cover the parade across programs and platforms” including their 24/7 streaming news channel. The network has the UFL championship game airing in primetime on Saturday night.

NBC’s streaming arm, NBC News Now, will feature special coverage of the event, with NBC airing the U.S Open Golf when the parade is happening. CBS News are also promoting the event on their streaming network, while their main channel airs local news and a repeat screening of the police-based comedy drama Elsbeth.

For those looking for more extensive coverage, Fox News Channel will dedicate four hours to the parade on Saturday as part of the ‘Army 250 Parade’. Fox’s main channel will air the Major League Baseball on Saturday night.

NewsNation are also promising dedicated coverage, including performances from the Army drill team and first vision of the military vehicles being flown in for the parade.

Army officials have estimated a potential 200,000 people will attend the evening parade.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened anyone planning to protest at the military parade in Washington “that hate our country...will be met with heavy force.”