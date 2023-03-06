CHEAT SHEET
All Links Seem to Break on Twitter, in Latest Operational Debacle
In the latest sign that reducing headcount by 80 percent has impacted Twitter’s operations, on Monday, all links on the platform appeared to stop working and instead directed users to an error page. “This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly,” wrote company owner Elon Musk, in between replies to tweets about “woke ideology,” transgender athletes, and other hot-button topics. As of early afternoon Eastern Time, the issue had persisted for more than half an hour. “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” the company’s support team tweeted.