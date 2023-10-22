CHEAT SHEET
    Major U.K. Network Demands Staff Reveal Their Sex Buddies: Report

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

    Gareth Cattermole/Getty

    UK commercial broadcaster, ITV, told its staff that they must disclose their personal relationships and “anyone involved in a sexual, romantic or close relationship or friendship (whether short or longer term)” or else they could risk their employment, according to a Times report. The request, outlined in a Google form questionnaire to staffers, comes after Phillip Schofield, an ITV host for This Morning, confessed his relationship with a younger male staff member at ITV after lying about it to the company. The Times said that employees at ITV were very angry with the disclosure policy and called it “a step too far.”

