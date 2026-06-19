Major Update as Missing Republican Mystery Deepens

A Trump-backed Republican lawmaker who mysteriously vanished for three months is promising to finally give the public some answers on his absence on June 30.

That’s when Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. will return to work, according to his spokesperson, Harrison Neely, who said in a statement Thursday that the New Jersey congressman is “eager” to get back to business.

He last appeared on the House floor for a vote on March 5, and his mysterious absence since that time has caused rampant speculation, with the public told only that he was dealing with an unspecified medical condition. He missed more than 100 votes in the meantime.

“As the congressman has previously stated, upon his return he will be fully transparent about this medical condition,” Neely told The New York Times. “You’ll hear from him in person on the 30th.”

Neely did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Kean, the son of former New Jersey Gov. Thomas H. Kean, holds the swing seat of New Jersey’s 7th district, which takes in parts of Union, Somerset, Morris, and Sussex Counties, and all of Hunterdon and Warren Counties. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary on June 2, despite his long, secretive absence, and will face off against Democrat Rebecca Bennett in November.

Republicans are said to be concerned that Kean’s absence will affect his ability to hold onto the seat.

Kean has provided little explanation for his prolonged absence, simply saying that he has a health issue.

“My doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery,” Kean said in a statement in May. “I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents.”

He promised to be honest about what had kept him from his congressional duties when he does return, and would only say that his prognosis was positive, “with no expected long-term effects chronic health complications.” the New Jersey Globe reported. He also told the conservative news outlet that his medical issue would not affect his cognitive health.

In a statement posted to X on June 2, Kean said he was “more energized than ever.” He also earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who seemed unconcerned by his months-long absence.

Thomas Kean Jr. confirms he's seeking re-election. X

Media and the public have seized on his disappearance, with MS Now’s Rachel Maddow dubbing it a “Weekend at Bernie’s thing,” in reference to the 1989 comedy film where two men pretend a third man—Bernie—is alive for their own gain.

The public, too, is growing antsy over the lack of information. Across social media, people are replying to posts made by Kean’s accounts asking for an explanation, and in some cases even more.