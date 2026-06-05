Major Update Issued in Mystery of U.S. Woman Lost at Sea in Bahamas

Veteran actor James Handy, known for roles in films like Top Gun: Maverick, Arachnophobia, and Jumanji, was killed by his girlfriend’s son on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say that a 911 caller, later confirmed to be 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told the dispatcher, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Officers arrived on the scene and found Handy, 81, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood. Fire department paramedics transported Handy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. When police responded to the scene, Gledhill waved down officers, telling them he was the one responsible for Handy’s wounds. The LAPD said that Gledhill lives at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend. Gledhill was booked in the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million. Handy played a number of roles across film and television, playing a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the county coroner, Milton Briggs, in 1990’s Arachnophobia. He also appeared in series such as 9-1-1 and NCIS: Los Angeles.
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- 1‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star, 81, Killed by Girlfriend’s SonHORRIFIC LOSSThe actor was found unconscious in the front yard of a residence.
- 2Major Update in Mystery of U.S. Woman Lost at Sea in BahamasSEARCH CONTINUESLynette Hooker has not been seen since she apparently fell off a dinghy into the ocean in April.
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- 3Music Superstar’s Net Worth Skyrockets to $2 BillionBIG REPUTATIONTaylor Swift doubled her net worth in under three years.
- 4Musk’s Estranged Daughter Shades Dad With Interview ResponseCOLD SHOULDERVivian Wilson walked away from an interview when asked about her father.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5DNA Shows 2nd Juvenile Had Sex With Teen Before Cruise DeathTIMELINE BOMBSHELLUnsealed court documents state that Anna Kepner, 18, had sex with another teen before her 16-year-old stepbrother allegedly killed her.
- 6Moment Bear Mauls Tourist and Tries to Drag Him Out of CarBEARLY ESCAPEDA vacation photo stop turned into a bloody encounter.
- 7Camila Cabello, 29, Splits From Billionaire Boyfriend, 40MONEY CAN’T BUY YOU LOVEThe couple was first seen together in Saudi Arabia in November 2024.
- 8MLB Star’s Ex Hit With $176M Verdict for Fatal Car CrashPAYING THE PRICERebecca Grossman was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after a fatal car crash killed two young boys.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Parasite That Feasts on Living Flesh Found in the U.S.EATEN ALIVEIt can also spread to humans, although cases are rare.
- 10Airline Staff Injured as Jet Suffers Alarming MalfunctionTARMAC TROUBLEThe plane’s nose landing gear suddenly gave way.
Major Update Issued in Mystery of U.S. Woman Lost at Sea in Bahamas
The Coast Guard has recovered a dinghy that a Michigan woman was said to have been riding before she fell off and went missing two months ago. Lynette Hooker is alleged to have “bounced off” the dinghy and fallen into the ocean while she and her husband, Brian Hooker, were attempting to make their way back to their sailboat during a trip in the Bahamas on April 4. Investigators have been seen surveying the dingy after it was taken to shore aboard a tender boat and returned to a U.S. Coast Guard cutter. A life jacket was on the dinghy, with a cadaver dog also at the scene. Brian Hooker, 59, was arrested by Bahamian authorities on April 8 in connection with Lynette’s disappearance, but was released five days later without charge. He denies being responsible for the 55-year-old going missing and said she was swept up by the current after falling off the dingy. He said his wife had the keys to the sailboat when she fell off the dingy, meaning he could not use the vessel to go after her, and was forced to paddle back to shore.
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Forbes has released their “VIPs of the Forbes Universe,” the Iconoclast 50, and pop music icon Taylor Swift is among the list of dominant leaders that are “changing the game.” As the richest female musician in history, known for her iconic anthems, Swift sits comfortably on this list with a net worth of $2 billion, putting the 36-year-old alongside other Forbes-recognized figureheads. According to Swift’s description on the Forbes Iconoclast 50, she “changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography.” The description also commends the singer-songwriter for pioneering the highest-grossing concert tour, The Eras Tour, estimated at $2.2 billion, which she used to buy back the original albums she had not yet re-recorded. To make the list, the 50 selected icons had to have been previously featured on a Forbes list and have created a groundbreaking industry impact within the past two years. Over the course of her 20-year career, Swift has released 16 albums, including her four re-records, won 14 Grammys, and been the only artist ever to win Album of the Year four times. Swift first became a billionaire in October 2023 and has doubled her net worth in under three years.
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter made her disgust for her billionaire father clear in a red carpet interview this week. Asked by a reporter at an event in Ibiza, Spain, “Your father the best, no?” Wilson seemed taken aback as she responded, “My what? Sorry?” The reporter then repeated his question, prompting Wilson to say “okay” before storming off. One of Musk’s 14 children, Wilson legally transitioned in 2022 and changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson without her father’s support. “I lost my son, essentially,” the Tesla CEO said in a 2024 interview. “My son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” Musk, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth approaching one trillion, has been a prominent political figure since his involvement with Donald Trump. Wilson has said he was generally absent in her life because of his wealth and public standing. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she said. In the time that Musk was present, Wilson said she “was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
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Bombshell DNA evidence reportedly shows that 18-year-old Anna Kepner had sex with an unnamed teen before allegedly being raped and murdered by her stepbrother on a Carnival Horizon Cruise in November. Prosecutors allege Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, sexually assaulted and murdered her before wrapping her body in a blanket and hiding it under a bed in the cabin they were sharing during the cruise from Cozumel, Mexico, to Miami. The father of Kepner’s ex-boyfriend told Inside Edition that she was “scared of [her stepbrother] because he always carried around a big knife.” “[He] always wanted to date her,” Steven Westin said. Unsealed court documents have now revealed that Kepner had sex with an out-of-state minor before allegedly being sexually assaulted and killed by Hudson. That individual, only named in the documents as “minor witness two,” has been excluded as being involved in Kepner’s death. Hudson, who is currently on house arrest ahead of his trial in September, is set to be charged as an adult over the murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A tourist’s roadside wildlife encounter turned into a nightmare when a wild bear attacked him through his car window and tried to drag him from the vehicle. Georgi Bizhev, a 46-year-old Bulgarian tourist, suffered serious injuries after stopping along a mountain road near Romania’s Vidraru Dam in the Carpathian Mountains. After spotting a mother bear and her cub, Bizhev tossed food scraps toward the animals and began taking photos and videos. Video captured by an onlooker shows the adult bear lunging into the car through an open window. Separate footage recorded by Bizhev shows the animal clawing at him as he screams for help. Bizhev suffered serious bite wounds to his left arm after raising it to protect his face and neck. “I saw the bear’s ears prick up and it jumped at me,” he said. “It tried to grab me and pull me out of the car.” Bizhev said his seatbelt helped prevent more severe injuries while other drivers honked and shouted in an effort to scare the bear away. Emergency crews responded after Bizhev alerted guards at the nearby dam. Officials said the mother bear was likely acting to protect her cub. “I entered its environment, it was a mistake for which I paid,” Bizhev admitted.
Camila Cabello, 29, has split from her 40-year-old billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, after more than a year and a half together. The couple was first seen together in Saudi Arabia in November 2024, attending an afterparty for an Elie Saab fashion show. Chalhoub is the heir to a family fortune; his family founded the luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group. They were frequently photographed together afterward, spotted in St. Barts a few months later, attending a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in March of last year, and vacationing in Ibiza in the summer. Their last public appearance was at Coachella, where they walked hand in hand as Cabello performed during Young Thug’s set. Prior to dating Chalhoub, Cabello was linked to singer Shawn Mendes in an on-and-off relationship from 2019 to 2023, when they officially broke up. Cabello was also linked to life coach and author Matthew Hussey before dating Chalhoub and Mendes.
Rebecca Grossman, the ex-girlfriend of former New York Yankees pitcher Scott Erickson, has been hit with another legal blow after a jury found both her and Erickson negligent in the deaths of brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander. Jurors awarded the boys’ family $176 million in damages stemming from the 2020 crash that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob in Westlake Village, California. Grossman, a Los Angeles socialite, was convicted of murder in 2024 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after prosecutors said she struck the boys while speeding through a marked crosswalk. The boys’ mother testified that she was crossing Triunfo Canyon Road with her children when she saw two vehicles racing toward them. She said she grabbed her youngest son and dove out of the way of Erickson’s vehicle before Grossman—allegedly traveling 73 mph in a 45 mph zone—struck the boys moments later. While Erickson was never criminally charged, a jury found both him and Grossman were street racing their cars at the time and “acted in concert with each other in the course of their activities leading to the fatal collision.” Grossman also faces punitive damages, which are expected to be determined Thursday.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A parasite, called the New World screwworm fly, has now crossed the Mexican border and embedded itself in Texas. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the flesh-eating parasitic fly had been found in La Pryor, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border. The fly eats cattle alive, and cases have been slowly moving north through Mexico. It is the first U.S. case since 1966, and Reuters reports that if it spreads further, it could cost the state’s cattle industry around $1.8 billion. Locals are not impressed, blaming the USDA for letting it reach Texas. “Instead of using every available tool, USDA moved too slowly and relied solely on a partial solution that takes years to fully implement,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Reuters. Eggs are laid in open wounds, and after hatching, larvae burrow into animals’ flesh, killing them if not treated. Cases are linked to the movement of livestock, and the USDA said it has halted cattle movement within a 12.4-mile radius around the outbreak. It can spread to humans but cases are rare.
Several airline employees were injured after a Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner suffered a dramatic nose-gear collapse while parked at Frankfurt Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Los Angeles. The incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. local time on Thursday as the aircraft was being prepared for Flight LH450. According to aeroTELEGRAPH, the plane’s nose landing gear suddenly gave way, causing the front of the aircraft to drop and the engines to strike the ground. The impact also tore off at least one landing-gear flap. Passengers had not yet boarded the aircraft, but crew members were on board and the jet bridge was attached at the time of the collapse. A Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed that “several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention.” The airline told aeroTELEGRAPH it is working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident. “We are currently investigating the exact circumstances together with the relevant authorities,” the spokesperson said. The flight was canceled, and technicians remain at the scene as the investigation continues.