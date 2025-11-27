Major U.S. Golf Champion Dead at 74

Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, won the Best in Show title at the 2025 National Dog Show on Nov. 27 and will be going home with a victory on Thanksgiving Day. Charlie Olvis, one of the competition’s judges, praised the six-year-old pooch’s performance, saying she “didn’t put a foot down wrong” and was in “drop-dead gorgeous condition.” Soleil was competing with six other dogs for the top prize, and a total of approximately 2,000 dogs participated in the competition. She took the crown from last year’s winner, Vito the Pug. “I knew that this would be a fierce, intense competition. Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the dog’s handler, Daniel Martin. “She’s a winner,” he added. The runner-up prize at the 24th National Dog Show went to George, the American Foxhound. The show aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. NBC has been televising the event since 2002.
The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Nov. 27 that golfer Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr. has died at the age of 74. Zoeller won two major titles, including the 1979 Masters Tournament—on his first time competing—and the 1984 U.S. Open, which were mentioned in a post on Truth Social commemorating him by President Donald Trump, 79. “A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!” Trump wrote. USGA’s CEO, Mike Whan, called Zoeller “one of a kind” and extended his condolences to his family. In 1997, Zoeller was caught in controversy after he made a racially insensitive joke about golfer Tiger Woods during an interview with CNN. Eleven years later, Zoeller called the situation “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.” In 1985, he was awarded the USGA’s highest honor for exceptional sportsmanship in golf, and he has said about himself that he’s “not a great player” but “a damn good one.” Zoeller’s cause of death has not been made public.
Shrek 5 has added two new stars to its cast to play Shrek and Fiona’s children, including a current Saturday Night Live cast member. The eagerly anticipated Dreamworks franchise is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2027. SNL comedian Marcello Hernández and Booksmart actor Skyler Gisondo are due to join returning icons Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. Variety reports the pair will play two of the famous green couple’s kids, Fergus and Farkle, in the latest edition of the franchise. In a post on Instagram, Hernández said, “Thankful to join the swamp.” Gisondo, meanwhile, said, “The Brogres have entered the chat.” Hernández also featured in Happy Gilmore 2, while Gisondo featured in 2024’s Superman as Jimmy Olsen. The fifth installment of the franchise will also feature Zendaya as Felicia and will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, who directed Shrek 2. Dohrn was a writer on the second and third films in the series, the first of which won the first-ever Oscar for an Animated Feature film in 2001. The Shrek films have earned $2.9 billion globally.
The estate of Johnny Cash is suing Coca-Cola over its use of the singer-songwriter’s voice by an impersonator in an advertisement. The complaint was filed on Tuesday in Nashville and is the first use of Tennessee’s ELVIS Act, which protects a person’s voice, image, or likeness from being used without authorization. The advertisement has been airing since August during college football games and features professional Cash impersonator Shawn Barker. The manager of Cash’s estate claimed that the voice sounds “remarkably” like the late singer, who died in 2003. “This case arises from Coca-Cola’s pirating Johnny Cash’s voice in a nationwide advertising campaign to enrich itself,” says the complaint. The estate licenses Cash’s songs but claims that Coca-Cola never asked for permission. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Coca-Cola Company for comment, but received no immediate response. “Stealing the voice of an artist is theft. It is theft of his integrity, identity, and humanity,” wrote Tim Warnock of Loeb & Loeb, a lawyer for Cash’s estate. Meanwhile, a representative for Barker told Billboard that the impersonator was “thrilled” when he was approached to do the vocals for the commercial.
A series of around 5,200 holes in Peru’s mountainous Pisco Valley first drew media attention in the 1930s, and after years of mystery, their origin may have finally been discovered. Charles Stanish, a professor of archaeology at the University of South Florida, co-authored a paper concluding that the “band of holes” was likely man-made in the pre-Inca period as a marketplace and was later adapted by the Inca civilization as an accounting method. Researchers reached their conclusion by using advanced drone technology during their expedition to map the site from the air. They found patterns in the arrangement of the holes that mirrored the devices the Incas used for counting and record-keeping. Moreover, analysis of sediment samples from the holes revealed the presence of crops traditionally used for weaving. “We proved that the seeds didn’t fly in, they weren’t airborne, they had to be put there by humans,” Stanish told The Guardian. The archaeologists also found reeds that ancient people used to carry commodities. “So we got the reeds, we got the seeds,” Stanish said, adding that future research will further analyze the seed samples, but the evidence so far points strongly to the holes being man-made.
Two members of the National Guard were gunned down near the White House on their first day in uniform on Wednesday, according to Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, are both in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the West Virginia guards, Pirro said during a Thursday morning press conference. “I also want to say that both Sarah and Andrew, I believe, were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington,” Pirro said. The Daily Beast has reached out for clarification on the “swearing in.”The Trump-appointed official added that the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, would face first-degree murder charges if either does not survive. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the two guard members “came through surgery” on Fox News Thursday morning, but offered no additional details about their condition. Lakanwal, an Afghan man who lives in Washington, allegedly fled to the U.S. during the Taliban takeover of his homeland in 2021. CNN reported that Lakanwal had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”
Charities that help Americans pay hefty healthcare bills are being pushed to the brink under President Donald Trump’s second term. Politico reported that leaders from the organizations supporting people who can’t afford their medical bills fear things are only going to get worse when Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill goes into effect. They warn that the strain could impact vulnerable cancer patients and lower survival rates, unless Congress steps in. “Our organization can’t really handle much more demand,” Colorectal Cancer Alliance executive Michael Sapienza told Politico. Cuts to Medicaid are also expected to have an adverse effect. Already, HealthWell Foundation’s handouts are 23 percent higher this year than they were in all of 2024. “I don’t see the demand curve flattening out in the foreseeable future,” said its Michael Heimall, its chief executive. Vivian Ho of Rice University said the government is not going far enough to make a difference. “The Trump economy is not focusing on the root causes of why healthcare costs are so high in this country,” she said. In a statement to the outlet, White House spokesperson Kush Desai blamed Democrats, saying Trump has “focused on lowering prescription drug costs by hammering out deals with pharmaceutical companies.” Five manufacturers have made deals so far to lower prices in exchange for tariff relief. “People are not going to survive a totally survivable diagnosis because of the lack of insurance,” ThriveWell Cancer Foundation executive Erin Ercoline said.
It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will on Monday take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy and zoning permissions. His office did not respond to a request asking why he would be in attendance at the OREA Powerhouse event, but in the absence of him developing a newfound passion for leasehold reform, it seems reasonable to assume the Duke of Sussex, who once strode into war zones and whose mother opened the world’s eyes to the horror of landmines, is keen to make a buck. There is a bleakness to the conference website’s sell: See Prince Harry in person. Not hear him, not learn from him. Just see him. It didn’t have to be like this. Harry is a much-diminished figure now; Meghan seems way out of her depth. His allies will always tell you that Harry is happy being a dad, happy in the California sunshine—and making plenty of money. But that doesn’t erase the tragedy of the Sussexes, which is that they could have been magnificent, and they threw it all away.
The American influencer who earlier this year snatched a baby wombat from its mother in Australia—and was nearly kicked out of the country—is now allegedly under arrest in the U.S. on hunting-violation charges. Samantha Strable, who calls herself a “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist,” came under fire in March after posting a video of herself snatching the joey from its mother and shouting, “I caught a baby wombat!” while the animal made distressed sounds. Now, the influencer, who also goes by Sam Jones online, appears on a list of people arrested in Sublette County, Wyoming, and is facing eight misdemeanor charges, including non-resident hunting without a guide and taking wildlife without a license. Though the 25-year-old issued an apology after the wombat incident—saying she ran from the mother wombat “out of fear she might attack”—Australians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, were not impressed, and Strable eventually left the country amid the backlash. “They are gentle, lovely creatures,” said the Australian prime minister, adding, “Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.”
The Afghan man accused of seriously injuring two National Guard Troops in a shooting near the White House had previously worked with the CIA, it has been reported. The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had worked with various U.S. government entities, including the intelligence agency. Lakanwal worked as a member of a partner force in the Afghan city of Kandahar. CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital that the partnership ended following the U.S. military’s “chaotic evacuation” of the Middle Eastern country in August 2021. Lakanwal entered the U.S. the following month under Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden administration program launched to help resettle Afghans in the U.S. after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan. “The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here,” Ratcliffe added. However, CNN reported that Lakanwal applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted it in April under the current Trump administration. The two West Virginia National Guard members were critically injured in the Wednesday shooting, which authorities believe was a targeted attack. The suspect was taken into custody in connection with the ambush and also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.