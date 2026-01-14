The Trump administration announced that it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries. On Wednesday, the Department of State posted a statement saying the countries were chosen because the agency accused citizens from those nations of taking “welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.” The suspension will take effect on Jan. 21 and will affect Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, Brazil, and other countries. The Department of State noted that the suspension will remain in place “until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.” Since entering office, President Donald Trump, 79, has prioritized an immigration crackdown, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting that more than 605,000 deportations have occurred in 2025, and the State Department revoking around 100,000 visas. Wednesday’s decision is an extension of guidance given by the Department of State in November, which advised embassy and consular officials around the world to tighten rules for admitting immigrants who may potentially become a “public charge” in the U.S. The suspension will not affect those seeking non-immigrant visas, including temporary tourist or business visas, which make up the majority of visa applications and are expected to increase ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney's V-Day Sale
Shop with ScoutedLululemon's End-of-Season Sale Is Live—Score Up to 40% Off
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry January
Spanish prosecutors in Barcelona are reportedly reviewing a formal complaint accusing Grammy-winning singer Julio Iglesias of sexually assaulting two former female employees at his homes in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021. The allegations, filed on Jan. 5 with Spain’s National Court, accompany claims of sexual harassment, human trafficking for forced labor and servitude, and stem from media accounts that first surfaced this week. Prosecutors have granted the complainants protected witness status and could decide within months whether to pursue charges. Iglesias, 82, has not made any public statement so far, and there’s no confirmation of parallel investigations in the Caribbean. The women, represented by the NGO Women’s Link Worldwide, say they were barred from leaving the properties, worked long hours without proper contracts or days off, and had their personal phones monitored. Spain’s culture ministry is also considering revoking his prestigious Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts in light of the accusations.
A man who sparked panic on a SkyWest flight by trying to open the exit door while the plane was in the air has been sentenced to 18 months in prison with two years of supervised release. Mario Nikprelaj was aboard SkyWest flight 3612 from Omaha, Nebraska, to Detroit, Michigan, last July when he began making a commotion, refusing to put his seatbelt on during takeoff, being rude to staff, and ultimately forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Northern District of Iowa U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that he was sentenced on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants in September. The office said that before takeoff, the 24-year-old “began making disruptive and rude statements to passengers and flight crew” and “refused to put his seatbelt on, but a flight attendant eventually convinced him to do so and the plane took off.” Of Shelby Township, Michigan, he also “flipped off” a member of the crew, took off his seatbelt, and repeatedly stood up as the plane was taking off. When he was told he was going to be reported, the office said he “threatened to kill the flight attendant,” who was 80, and as the plane descended took his shirt off and started walking around. After landing, officers said they found “a prescription bottle containing 41 pills of purported Xanax.”
Major Service Outage Spawns Cell Crisis for Thousands Across the U.S.
Thousands of Verizon’s U.S. customers have experienced connectivity issues since early Wednesday morning. The outages have primarily affected users in urban areas across the United States, with the majority of outage reports coming from cities like New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. ABC News reports that during the outage’s peak, more than 175,000 customers of the nationwide carrier were affected, though that number has since decreased. The first reports of users’ phones going into SOS mode, unable to call and text, date back to 9 a.m. ET, according to the New York Post. In a 1 p.m. statement on X, Verizon stated that they had been made aware of the outages and that their “engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly.” At 2 p.m., Verizon customers on social media continued to report connectivity problems. Verizon also sent out an update on the continuing disruptions: “Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue.”
Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is heading up a new video podcast on Netflix. The Pete Davidson Show will air its first episode on Friday, Jan. 30, at 12:01 a.m. PST solely on the company’s streaming platform. The show has yet to announce specific guest features, but Netflix says the podcast will “feature candid, no-holds-barred conversations” with Davidson’s friends. The 32-year-old comedian has a long-standing relationship with the media titan, which has hosted his two previous comedy specials as well as a separate comedy showcase. Davidson began his career as an actor and stand-up comic after his big break, joining SNL as a cast member in 2014, where he stayed for 8 years until leaving in 2022. The podcast will be filmed in Davidson’s garage, which he told Netflix is “where all the best conversations happen.” The streaming giant has been further entrenching itself in the podcast game. The announcement launching Davidson’s project follows multiple deals in late 2025 with iHeartMedia, The Ringer, and Barstool Sports to host more video podcasts on their site.
Latino voters flocked to back Donald Trump in the 2024 election over precisely the same issue that is now seeing them scorn the MAGA leader.
More than 70 percent of Hispanic business owners rank the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as a top concern, with a further 42 percent saying they can only see the overall economic situation getting worse in the future, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, first reported by Politico on Wednesday.
Trump’s victory in the presidential race against Kamala Harris owed a significant debt to widespread economic anxiety among the Latino community, which at 48 percent handed him the largest share of the Hispanic vote of any Republican president in at least 50 years.
Sam Sanchez, CEO of Hispanic-run Third Coast Hospitality in Chicago, told Politico that outside of the pandemic, 2025 proved his worst business period in almost four decades.
“It sends a really negative message to the 48 percent of Hispanic voters that voted for President Trump,” he said. “Everything’s just starting to fall apart.”
To date, the president’s claims to have “created the greatest economy in history” have not proven true by most, if not all, metrics of fiscal performance.
Amid Trump’s ongoing trade war with much of the rest of the planet, GDP growth has almost halved on 2024 during the first year of his second stint back in office.
At 2.7 percent, inflation also remains persistently high, with rising costs of utilities and groceries hitting lower- and middle-income families hardest.
The latest polls conducted by Quinnipiac University found that overall, 64 percent of registered voters agree that affordability has become “a very serious problem,” and more than 57 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the issue to date.
The ratings indicate economic performance is almost certain to play a seismic role in November’s crucial midterm elections.
Hard swings to Democrats among Hispanic voters at recent polls, notably in New Jersey’s gubernatorial and Miami’s mayoral races, suggest MAGA may not be able to rely on the same wave of Latino support that helped secure them the White House in 2024.
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story.
A 20-year mystery has been solved using the same technology that helped catch the Golden State Killer. Human remains that washed up in Grays Harbor County, Washington, decades ago have been identified as those of a man who vanished on a crabbing trip 100 miles away in 2006. Clarence Edwin Asher, known as Ed, was a 72-year-old former mayor of Fossil, Oregon, who went missing from his boat in Tillamook Bay, Oregon, on Sept. 6, 2006. His widow told authorities he could not swim. Two months later human remains washed up 100 miles to the north and were listed as “Jane Doe,” with their identity remaining unconnected to Asher’s disappearance. But in 2025, the Jane Doe case was reopened. With the help of advancements in forensic genetic genealogy, scientists were able to confirm that the remains belonged to Asher after evidence was sent to a laboratory in Texas, where a comprehensive DNA profile was generated and connected the DNA samples to potential relatives, ultimately resulting in the identification of the remains. “People should know that it doesn’t matter how old a case is, or whether it seemed hopeless in the past, there is technology that is here today that works, and it can bring answers to a lot of families,” Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer for Othram—a corporation specializing in forensic genetic genealogy, to which evidence from the case was submitted—told Newsweek.
A major bank is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s push for companies to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent next week to mark the “one year anniversary” of his inauguration. Citigroup finance chief Mark Mason said the move would lead to a “significant slowdown in the economy,” Bloomberg reported. “A cap like this ultimately would cause a restraint, if you will, a restriction on providing credit in the market to those who need it most,” he told reporters. He said the bank was eager to help the Trump administration take action on improving affordability but was blunt about the limits of cooperation, saying an interest rate cap is “not something that we would, or could, support.” Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, echoed Mason’s concerns Wednesday, saying such a cap would end up restricting credit for many consumers. Trump, under fire in recent weeks over rising prices, had taken to Truth Social last week to announce the move, framing the proposed one-year cap as a win for “the American Public” that would take effect on Jan. 20, exactly one year after the start of his “very successful” return to the White House. He has offered no details on how the cap would be implemented or if it could withstand legal scrutiny. Banking industry groups have warned that a rate cap would sharply reduce access to credit, particularly for riskier borrowers.
A study has revealed increased screen time may not be driving the rise in teen mental health problems. A new UK study tracking nearly 25,000 children ages 11 to 14 over three school years found no evidence that higher levels of social media use or gaming caused worse mental health outcomes in the following year. The research, conducted by the University of Manchester and published in the Journal of Public Health, monitored students’ screen habits alongside their emotional well-being as they progressed through school. The study found that while teens’ social media use and gaming increased each year, those changes did not negatively affect students’ mental health. Lead author, Dr. Qiqi Cheng, told The Guardian, “the drivers of mental health problems in young people are far more complex than just screen time.” Co-author Professor Neil Humphrey echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet the findings suggest teens’ online behavior may reflect how they are already feeling rather than cause distress. Researchers emphasized that understanding how teens use their devices—rather than focusing on screen time alone—may be key to addressing youth mental health concerns.
A Pennsylvania man accused of stealing human remains from a cemetery admitted that he sold them online, according to search warrants. Jonathan Gerlach, 34, who is facing more than 500 charges, was arrested on Jan.6 after a tip was submitted to Lancaster City Police Department’s CrimeWatch page, according to the Baltimore Sun. The tipster, who claimed Gerlach had been in “Chicago selling a human skull,” directed detectives to Gerlach’s social media, where they found someone in a human bones and skull-selling group who thanked the grave robber for a human skin bag, the Guardian reported. Detectives then tracked Gerlach’s phone records and vehicle and caught him in the act of stealing remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery. When confronted, he told detectives that “he sold some remains online but that the vast majority of them were in the basement of his current residence.” Detectives then seized more than 100 human skulls, numerous human bones, mummified feet and hands, and two decomposing human torsos from Gerlach’s home. The 34-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on January 20, and his bail has been set at $1 million.