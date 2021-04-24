CHEAT SHEET
Majorca Man Who Allegedly Infected 22 With COVID Arrested
A man in Majorca has been arrested after infecting nearly two dozen people with the coronavirus, Spanish authorities said Saturday, concluding an investigation that began in January. After taking a COVID-19 test, he continued going to a local gym and his company’s office, despite colleagues’ urging. The test later came back positive, and he was coughing and ran a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. At one point, police said, he pulled down his mask and told coworkers, “I’m going to infect you all with coronavirus.” Five of his colleagues and three members of his gym would later test positive. The virus then spread to 14 of their family members, among them three 1-year-old babies. The man’s identity has not been disclosed.