@calingeorgescuoficial Importanța sportului în viața noastră. Vorbim despre importanța sportului în viața noastră. Sportul este o poveste de dragoste care trebuie apreciat, respectat și practicat în fiecare zi. Sportul ne învață să nu renunțăm niciodată și să mergem până la capăt, să avem dorința de a câștiga și de a fi campioni. Am trăit bucuria alături de marii noștri campioni din gimnastică, handbal, fotbal, canotaj. România a avut și va avea campioni în viitor, iar noi trebuie să îi chemăm, să îi educăm, să îi formăm și să îi inspirăm pentru a putea deveni campioni. #sport #pasiune #campioni #România #disciplină #muncă #învingere #calingeorgescu #calingeorgescu2024 #românia #fy ♬ sunet original - calingeorgescu
Majority Approve of Trump Transition, Democrats Exhausted, Poll Finds
Nearly three in five Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s handling of his transition to the White House, according to a CBS/YouGov poll released Monday. Over half of Americans—55 percent—also said they were “happy” or “satisfied” with Trump’s election victory. Underscoring the poll, however, was a sense of doom and fatigue among the Democratic base: Just 15 percent of Democrats said they feel excited or optimistic as Trump prepares to take office, and only 44 percent said they feel motivated to oppose him. “The bottom line is this: Republicans are very motivated by Donald Trump’s win and, compared to eight years ago, Democrats are just really, really, tired,” said CNN data reporter Harry Enten, as he talked through the poll results on air. “They have just given up.” Enten also noted Trump’s +18 net approval rating, which stands in contrast to the +1 he had after winning the 2016 election.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT