Majority Approve of Trump Transition, Democrats Exhausted, Poll Finds

A pro-Putin, far-right politician won the primary round of Romania’s presidential election on Sunday after he went viral on social media. Călin Georgescu, 62, had gained minimal support for the majority of his independent presidential bid. Ahead of the electoral primary, however, his eccentric campaign clips on TikTok, including videos of him riding on a horse and practicing martial arts began trending on the app.

#pasiune #campioni #România #disciplină #muncă #învingere #calingeorgescu #calingeorgescu2024 #românia #fy ♬ sunet original - calingeorgescu @calingeorgescuoficial Importanța sportului în viața noastră. Vorbim despre importanța sportului în viața noastră. Sportul este o poveste de dragoste care trebuie apreciat, respectat și practicat în fiecare zi. Sportul ne învață să nu renunțăm niciodată și să mergem până la capăt, să avem dorința de a câștiga și de a fi campioni. Am trăit bucuria alături de marii noștri campioni din gimnastică, handbal, fotbal, canotaj. România a avut și va avea campioni în viitor, iar noi trebuie să îi chemăm, să îi educăm, să îi formăm și să îi inspirăm pentru a putea deveni campioni. #sport

Georgescu, who supports religious, ultra-conservative views, won 23 percent of the vote on Sunday. He claimed that he spent “zero” money on his campaign and instead put his faith in God.

“It’s a TikTok win,” Romanian analyst and historian Ion M. Ionita told the Financial Times. “You don’t need a party. You just need to go viral on social media, and he has gone viral for sure.” Ionita said mainstream parties in the country are struggling to resonate with voters after years of scandals and economic hardship. “Voters are vulnerable to messages that have no connection with reality,” he added. Georgescu’s success reportedly denotes a significant shift in Romanian attitudes toward Russia and is the latest sign of how Trump-style populism is gaining traction in Europe.