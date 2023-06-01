Chuck Schumer Says Senate Debt Ceiling Deal Is ‘Locked In’
‘TWISTS AND TURNS’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Thursday evening that lawmakers had “locked in” an agreement to fast-track a bill to raise the debt ceiling and avert a government default. “I am pleased—so pleased—to announce that both sides have just locked in an agreement that enables the Senate to pass legislation tonight, avoiding default,” he said on the Senate floor. He thanked his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, adding, “For all the ups and downs and twists and turns it took to get here, it is so good for this country that both parties have come together at last to avoid default.” Voting on the first of 11 proposed amendments began in the Senate immediately after his comments, with a vote on its final passage expected shortly after. All 11 amendments are expected to fail, according to CNN. Earlier on Thursday, Schumer vowed to keep the Senate in session for as long as it took to pass the legislation package.