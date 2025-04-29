Majority of Americans Now Believe Trump Is a ‘Dangerous Dictator’

The Los Angeles Times lost roughly $50 million last year, according to AdWeek, as its right-leaning billionaire owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong takes a bludgeon to the paper’s operations. L.A. Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan’s disclosure to staff comes after Soon-Shiong has tried to remake the paper he purchased in 2018 into one less focused on politics—or critical of Donald Trump. Soon-Shiong blocked the paper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last year, and he has since added a AI-powered “bias meter” that reveals opinion columns’ political tone. He has also explored partnering with conservative podcaster and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens for his upcoming “LAT Next” venture. Soon-Shiong’s actions, alongside L.A.’s devastating fires that upended subscriber-dense neighborhoods like the Pacific Palisades, have pushed away both paying customers and advertisers, according to AdWeek. “I don’t see the paper having a very long life if this continues,” one source familiar with the situation told the outlet.
A woman says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other federal agents raided her Oklahoma City home and forced her family to stand outside in the rain in their underwear. The woman, referred to as “Marisa” by KFOR, had moved with her three daughters from Maryland just two weeks earlier. On Thursday morning, around 20 armed men allegedly stormed their home, identifying themselves as federal immigration agents, and ordered family outside before they could get dressed. “They wanted me to change in front of all of them, in between all of them,” Marisa told KFOR. “You have her out there, a minor, in her underwear.” Marisa said the search warrant did not include her family’s names and appeared to be for the home’s previous residents. “We just moved here from Maryland. We’re citizens. That’s what I kept saying. We’re citizens,” she told KFOR. The agents reportedly seized their phones, laptops, and life savings as “evidence,” leaving Marisa with no idea how to get them back. She said that before leaving, an agent acknowledged that the family’s morning might have been “a little rough.” Marisa called the remark “denigrating”, adding: “You literally traumatized me and my daughters for life.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Majority of Americans Now Believe Trump Is a ‘Dangerous Dictator’
A majority of Americans view President Donald Trump as a “dangerous dictator” who poses a threat to democracy, new polling data has revealed—including nearly a fifth of Republicans. A wide-ranging poll released on Tuesday to mark the president’s 100th day in office found 52 percent of voters agreed he was “a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy.” But while the statement understandably garnered a lot of support from Democrats, 17 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Independent voters also agreed with the question, suggesting the floating voters who helped put Trump in the White House have already begun to desert him in droves. “Most Americans view Trump in dictatorial terms, and I think most Americans are concerned that American democracy is on the line,” said PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman, whose company conducted the poll. “It’s only been 100 days into the Trump administration, yet we’ve really seen a pushback among most Americans to the Trump agenda,” she told Axios. However, despite the setback the president still enjoys overwhelming support from Republicans, with 81 percent agreeing with the statement “Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”
The clothes and phone of a missing New York Democratic activist have been found, according to his family. Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen Wednesday in Baldwin, Long Island, as he went for a training swim in the ocean for an upcoming triathlon. His family said it was part of Krommidas’ usual routine, adding that he was “not a stranger to cold water training.” They reported him missing the next day, saying it was “completely out of character for him not to respond.” The Long Island native and Columbia graduate was also running for a seat on the Nassau County Legislature. Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs expressed how “heartbroken” the committee was over the young Democrat’s disappearance. He said: “Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders.” Krommidas, from Baldwin in the town of Hempstead, spoke with the Nassau County Young Democrats the night before he went missing, posting about it on Facebook. His family is now asking for people to help with the search efforts by walking between Lido Beach and Jacob Riis Park in Long Island at high tide.
Summer is just months away, and Sol de Janeiro is kicking the season off early. The TikTok-viral skin-and-body-care brand invites you to take a vivid sensory journey with a limited-edition fragrance mist collection. This trio of lightweight perfume mists (perfect for spritzing on before the beach or pool) captures the vibes of a Brazilian summer—enchanting and sunny. Perfume mists like these are great for warmer seasons. They have a long-lasting scent and are light, so you won’t overwhelm anyone nearby or feel sticky on hotter days.
Flor Mística blends notes of orange blossom, golden musk, and Brazilian gardenia into a scent as enchanting as the hidden gardens of Paraty, Brazil.
Fresh and crisp with notes of neroli water, peony, and tangerine, Água Mística is an exhilarating fragrance that matches the coastal freshness of Prainha Beach’s crystal waters and golden sands.
Dança Mística features an enticing blend of purple fig, sandalwood, and warm vanilla, transporting you to a music-filled moonlit beach.
Layer the mists to create a truly unique scent. Try pairing Flor Mística with Água Mística for a fresh, floral-citrus smell. No matter which perfume you choose or how you wear it, Sol de Janeiro ignites your magic so you feel your best.
UPS announced Tuesday that it would slash 20,000 jobs amid the economic chaos of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, The New York Times reported. The move, which the company said is an attempt to cut costs in an uncertain market, comes as Trump’s sky-high tariffs have driven some UPS customers to ship less, the Times reported. UPS now employs 490,000 workers, the majority of which are represented by the Teamsters Union. The company also said that it would not be able to update its revenue forecasts for 2025 due to “macroeconomic uncertainty,” as the tariffs have roiled markets with volatility. Last year, UPS cut 12,000 jobs. In the past few months, it has searched for ways to boost revenue, such as shipping fewer packages for Amazon, its largest customer, explaining that many of those deliveries are not profitable. The company said it plans to cut the number of Amazon deliveries it makes in half over the next year. The Times reported that UPS CEO Carol Tomé observed to investors Tuesday that the tariffs were especially hurting small companies that rely on imports from China, on which Trump has instituted a 145 percent import tax.
A woman was floored by airline staff and hauled off an American Airlines flight when she tried to invade the cockpit to grill the pilots about a delay. Flight AA950 was on the tarmac at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo on April 24 amid an unspecified delay affecting its journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. A female first-class Brazilian passenger reportedly became increasingly irate about the wait and decided to charge at the cockpit door in a bid for answers. “Get out! Get out!” a crew member appealed to her. The smartly-dressed passenger’s quest was ultimately fruitless, and she was taken down and restrained by the staffer and a colleague. “You son of a b---h, you’re disgusting, you can’t touch me, you don’t know who you’re talking to, you’re going to get f----d,” she is heard screaming, in now-viral video footage shot by fellow passengers. “I went to ask why I was late and this a-----e threw me out,” she protested. A nearby man appealed for calm, shouting at the woman to stop her tirade. He was hauled off the flight with the woman, and their respective traveling companions. They were handed over to police and the flight took off as normal hours later.
The New York Giants roasted Donald Trump Tuesday for his false claim that he told the team to keep Saquon Barkley, the running back who was transferred to the Philadelphia Eagles before their Super Bowl Championship. Trump, who was spotted golfing with Barkley on Sunday and honored him Monday at the White House, said he told Barkley’s former team to hang on tight to the all-star. “I was with the Giants, the head coach, and some people. And I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’ They lost Saquon,” Trump alleged at the time. “That was not good. I called that one.” But on Tuesday, the Giants clapped back at Trump’s haughty claim. Pat Hanlon, the team’s vice president of communications, said there were “no conversations” that took place about the trade. Hanlon posted on his personal X account and tagged Trump: “With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!” Barkley, who drew criticism for spending time with Trump, fired back on X Monday by saying “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”
A Florida businessman accused of killing his estranged wife in Spain last year has died from an apparent suicide in jail. David Knezevich, 37, was awaiting trial after he was charged with the kidnapping and murder of Ana Maria Henao Knezevich, who vanished in Madrid last February, five weeks after moving from Fort Lauderdale to Spain’s capital amid a nasty divorce. Knezevich was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami at 8:15 a.m. Monday, NBC News reported. Emergency medical services gave life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead. Knezevich’s defense attorney later confirmed he died by suicide. Henao Knezevich disappeared on Feb. 2 last year, just after an unidentified man wearing a helmet was seen spray-painting over security cameras at her Madrid apartment complex, and leaving an hour later carrying a suitcase. Henao Knezevich’s body has not been found. In May 2024, Knezevich was arrested at Miami International Airport when he arrived on a flight from his native Serbia. Prosecutors alleged Knezevich of being the man in the helmet, saying he flew to Turkey from Miami six days before Ana’s disappearance and later traveled to Serbia. Knezevich, who faced up to a life sentence if convicted, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.
Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.
A cardinal convicted of embezzlement and fraud has agreed to withdraw from the conclave that will choose Pope Francis’ successor, ending a days-long standoff with the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu was a papal chief of staff and one of the most powerful men in the Vatican when he was accused in 2020 of financial crimes. Francis ordered him to resign the “rights and privileges” of a cardinal, and in 2023 he was sentenced by the Vatican’s criminal court to five and a half years in jail. But he remains free while he appeals his conviction and has argued he is eligible for the conclave, the millennia-old process of picking a new pope. The Vatican, however, had refused to list him as an “elector,” leading to days of drama that overshadowed the pre-conclave proceedings, the AP reported. The 76-year-old finally announced on Tuesday, “I have decided to obey, as I have always done, the will of Pope Francis not to enter the conclave, while remaining convinced of my innocence.” Italian media reported that Francis had signed two letters before he died saying Becciu shouldn’t participate in the conclave.
Fox News host Jesse Watters took a dig at Bill Belichick’s refusal to admit where he met his 24-year-old girlfriend live on Fox News. He made a cheeky reference to online rumors, telling his co-host, “I’m sure they met organically.” The 73-year-old football coach took part in a car-crash interview on CBS Mornings earlier this week, which saw him awkwardly fumble a question about how he met his current partner Jordon Hudson, who is 50 years his junior. Hudson, who was not part of the interview, interjected to say “we’re not talking about this” before storming off set, in a moment which has since gone viral. Discussing it in the studio with comedian Bridget Phetasy, Watters said: “For the first time, a woman does not want to say anything about how they met. What is that about?” Phetasy responded: “I love how everyone in Miami is like, ‘Oh, I know what this is actually about. We will not comment.’ I love that she will not talk about how they met, which leaves a lot to the imagination.” The pair then joked about the couple meeting “organically” in church and knowingly said: “We’ll leave it there out of respect.” Watters added: “Yeah, definitely! In the pews. They met in the pews and that is the story we will stick with. Bridget, good to see you. Thank you.”